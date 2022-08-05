For too long in Tennessee, the opioid epidemic has torn apart our communities, widened health disparities, and cut lives short. Even in Greene County, the statistics are staggering – and only worsened during the pandemic.
The ongoing prevalence of the crisis calls for proven solutions that inspire hope. When a family member or loved one is facing a crisis of this magnitude, you want them to feel comfortable in seeking the treatment they need. Ignoring the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic will not make it disappear from our communities, nor will it bring back loved ones lost to addiction. The journey toward healing can only take root when we destigmatize addiction disorders and ensure access to all resources necessary for recovery.
Comprehensive behavioral healthcare provides patients a renewed chance at living a healthy life by addressing the mental, physical, and environmental struggles of substance use disorder. Comprehensive treatment prioritizes long term goals, a holistic approach to care, and uses evidence-based methods backed by data and science. This inclusive approach to addressing the needs of a person’s physical, emotional, and mental health needs equips individuals with the proper tools, support, and mindset to reclaim their lives from addiction.
Tennessee has increased access to comprehensive treatment for our fellow citizens suffering from this epidemic in recent years thanks to thoughtful, research-driven policies across the medical, educational, correctional, and public health communities. The doorways opened by these policies make comprehensive behavioral healthcare and treatments easier to find for those on their recovery journey. In fact, evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder in Tennessee has never been more accessible. TennCare, our state Medicaid program, has led the way to not only certify treatment providers that offer Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), but also to prioritize reducing health disparities among rural communities in East Tennessee.
Although these steps greatly increase the availability of care, there is still a damaging stigma surrounding addiction disorders and seeking treatment for them. If we want Tennesseans to reach out for help without hesitation, we must eliminate this harmful, and even deadly, stigma. Recovery is not shameful – rather it should be regarded as an act of bravery, a defiance of submission to a substance that tried to rule and ruin a life.
The opioid crisis is far from over. And so long as comprehensive behavioral healthcare is hard to attain and embarrassing to accept, the timeline will continue to stretch on. Starting here in Greene County and moving beyond, we can create an environment for those living with addiction disorders to seek solutions that provide thoughtful care, compassion, and grace to navigate even the deepest waters.