I read with interest and some serious concern the article in the Wednesday, July 22 edition of The Greeneville Sun regarding the lifting of the decades old moratorium on extending sewer service to areas outside the city limits of Greeneville.
This moratorium was implemented when Greeneville decided, after much study, to replace its aging sewer plant. When other areas/municipalities outside of Greeneville and private real estate developers were asked to step up and help with the replacement, they refused to help finance or participate in the expansion and/or the redevelopment of the failing treatment plant even though they would reap the rewards along with the citizens of Greeneville. Discussions with those municipalities and developers regarding the cost of future expansions, pumps, repair/maintenance issues, etc. went on for years. Those discussions were never resolved and always ended in failed negotiations.
Greeneville, by its own efforts through grants and bond issues and an increased property tax rate and higher sewer rates, built and paid for the new plant on its own. The citizens of our town made this sacrifice to have the modern conveniences public sewer service made available for all of Greeneville. The town over the years did extend humanitarian services to Greene Valley Developmental Hospital, Tusculum College, and Chuckey Doak High School plus a few subdivisions between the entities.
At the Town of Greeneville board meeting of Tuesday, July 21, it appears the town mayor and aldermen voted to lift the moratorium, opening up property developers and other municipalities to run lines and be connected to the Greeneville sewer service. There will be no sharing of the cost of the Repair and Replace Reserve Fund mandated by the state, once again at a cost to the citizens of Greeneville. This appears to be a win, win for the outside municipalities/entities surrounding Greeneville and developers. Those municipalities get more citizens to move to their property tax-free communities, the citizens who want to tap on to the line running through their property just by paying for installing the line, and the developers can make tremendous profits on property sales and/or construction. They all pay to just install the sewer lines, then they walk away with no future or further responsibility.
Fair treatment for Greenevillians was the reason for the moratorium. This present act by our board is a gift that will give the outsiders the elevator and Greenevillians the shaft for decades into the future. The developers can be expected to make millions of dollars quickly on the private sale of the Greene Valley property alone. Greeneville sewer service to 300 acres!
The town leaders neglected to stand up for the taxpayers of Greeneville when Greene County doubled the property tax rate on citizens in the city last year. The city taxpayers did not pay the county school portion of the county property tax, because they gave the county half of the sales tax dollars that the town received back from the state.
The town has shared with the county millions and millions of dollars to support the Greene County Schools from the sales tax dollars for many, many years. The town’s extra property tax has given its citizens conveniences and increased the value of property for those citizens. The conveniences our citizens receive through their property taxes gives those living in Greeneville police and fire protection, public water and sewer services, parks and recreation and door-to-door garbage pickup and other conveniences like paved streets and sidewalks, traffic lights, and storm water protection.
The town and its leaders have also been instrumental in the job recruitment for the entire county, from Pottertown to Afton, for decades. By recruiting manufacturing and supplying the infrastructure these industries needed, many industries have located here and brought numerous jobs to Greene County. The citizens, throughout Greene County, have had jobs to buy homes and raise and educate their families. Greeneville tax dollars made that possible.
The elected leaders of Greeneville, in my mind concerning the lifting of the sewer moratorium, are being short-sighted and/or misled. The current Water Department superintendent and the water commissioners obviously are looking at the tremendous expense it will cost the department and its users in moving waste from Tusculum or other outlying areas to the treatment plant. It costs a lot more to transport waste the further it is produced from the treatment plant. The largest expense will be the ongoing purchase of land through eminent domain and the equipment needed for the pumping stations and the state-mandated maintenance and replacement required on those stations.
Our town leaders have neglected to protect Greeneville citizens who elected them by this move. Removing the moratorium will encourage economic development outside of Greeneville in the future, and restrict development inside the city. Our town will have a difficult time in the future expanding its commercial, industrial and residential tax base. Who would locate in the Town of Greeneville?
Development outside of Greeneville will take with it real estate and personal property taxes and sales taxes which fund our city school system, our police and fire departments, the parks and recreation department, and the public works department.
If our elected officials want to see our town grow, why not slow down this rash move and develop a comprehensive plan looking at all angles of this moratorium-lifting issue first? Revisit why it was the moratorium was put there in the first place. Study perhaps how to allow developers and municipalities and perhaps homeowners associations to have a fair way to “buy-in” at this juncture. The taxpayers of Greeneville are at the breaking point now. If short-sightedness adds additional tax or higher utility bills on us, the outsider communities, which have no property tax, will be the eventual beneficiaries.
We all envision a viable, progressive hometown. We all want a safe, happy place to raise and educate our children, practice our faith, and have as many of the conveniences as possible from our government and the economy at large. Don’t let Greeneville become a ghost town. Ask your elected officials to take a little time to plan for a successful future for us and our town. After all, they were elected to represent the citizens of Greeneville!
Speak up folks.