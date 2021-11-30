For most of his time on earth, man has lived as a servant of the government. He had only the rights given to him by the ruler, and the ruler was free to withdraw these rights any time he wanted.
Man’s freedom was limited; he was not able to use his own energy for personal gain. He had to get permission from the ruler before having the freedom of choice or action.
The man at the top of the government had complete authority (so-called divine right of kings). The man under the ruler carried out the ruler’s desires and wishes.
Our founding fathers laid down the premise that the government should be the servant of man. Man, the individual, was placed at the top of the government and would be transcended by his Creator only.
Man possesses a mind and an intellect which gives him the ability to reason from cause and effect: the ability to perceive, create, and plan ahead. Man has a free will with a capacity of choice and self-determination.
Man also has the power to be cruel, selfish, or humanitarian, and man himself is the only one who can control this force.
Our founding fathers were determined that man must be free. Oppression in the form of the Sugar and Molasses Act, the Stamp Act, and many others led to a spirit of rebellion. The Americans believed that “taxation without representation” was an act of tyranny, and considered that man must be controlled through law rather than by the arbitrary dictates of one man over another.
The colonists expressed their “self-evident” truths in the Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson. They said that men have certain inalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The government was assigned the task of protecting man’s inalienable rights and was to play the part of a referee.
The Constitution of the United States of America and the Bill of Rights were drawn up to protect the people from the government.
The ideas and experiences that affected those who wrote the Constitution influenced its writing. These men knew that the early Americans feared government because of regimentation, but it (government) was a tool made necessary by human weakness.
They also knew that men were not perfect and could not create perfect governments. They understood that government in action is merely some men wielding power over other men.
Colonial experience taught that the powers of the executive should be limited. The two basic powers, initiating all laws and raising revenues for the government, should lie in the legislative branch.
The importance of self-government was also learned by the colonists. Our first state constitutions taught that the source of all political authority is the people. Other ideals expressed were rotation in office and separation of governmental powers.
The basic principles of our Constitution begin with checks and balances which originated from Montesquieu’s doctrine of separation of powers of the government. This prevents the consolidation of functions of the government into one agency.
Another principle is states’ rights. The states gave up to the federal government only those rights that were absolutely necessary, and all others were reserved to the state and the people as cited in the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution.
Federal powers are kept in their proper perspective. Its functions were clearly defined in the Constitution. Generally, there were only 18 functions accorded to the federal government.
Our early representatives believed that the basic principles of the Constitution should not be changed. But they provided a rigid, difficult way to change the Constitution when necessary. This is cited in the Fifth Article of the Constitution.
The Constitution also gives us the right of a government by duly constituted representatives as opposed to direct action by the people of the government.
Upon two underlying concepts of our Constitution and Bill of Rights, fundamental belief in God and a constitutional government by law instead of by men, the framework of our freedom is built. Our freedom is translated into every aspect of our economic, social and political life.
We have the right to worship God in our own way. We can travel and own private property as we please. We have freedom of the press and of speech and have the right of a trial by jury. Another very important freedom of ours is the right to free elections with a secret ballot.
The many freedoms which we have result in economic prosperity. Production thrives best in a climate of individual freedom where man has personal liberty and is free to dream and plan.
For these freedoms, man will sacrifice, save, risk his savings, and invest his savings in the “tools of production.”
These freedoms have produced in a way that has never been known in the history of the world, and it is up to us to protect these rights and freedoms to the best of our ability.