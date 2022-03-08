President Putin has justified the invasion of the Ukraine by stating: 1) that those persons living in the areas of Sevastopol and the Crimea whose loyalty is to Russia are being persecuted by the Ukrainian government and are in need of protection and 2) because of NATO’s constant expansion eastward, the western border of Russia is being threatened.
Does any of this sound familiar? If not, one does not have to go too far back in history to find a similar occurrence. On the 1st of September 1939 Adolph Hitler ordered the invasion of Poland citing similar concerns. It seems that Putin has even taken a page from Hitler’s playbook by staging false flag incidents on Ukrainian soil. Hitler authorized “Operation Himmler” to make it look like the Poles were being the aggressor. To counter any argument from those who would challenge Germany’s military action, Hitler’s propaganda machine went into overdrive and he boldly stated “Its credibility doesn’t matter. The victor will not be asked whether he told the truth.”
As for Putin’s concern about NATO’s eastward expansion and his desire to secure the western border of Russia. Would someone please show him a map of Europe? Let’s say that Putin is allowed to overthrow the Ukrainian government and take control of that nation, what lies to the west of Ukraine? Poland, Hungary and Romania and all three are members of NATO. How far west will Putin be allowed to go “to secure his western border” before someone finally draws a line in the sand
Here is another more recent incident. I am old enough to remember the 1963 Cuban Missile Crisis. For those not familiar with that incident, the U.S. Government learned that the Soviet Union was placing strategic nuclear missiles in Cuba. Cuba was only 90 miles away from the continental United States, and missiles of that type would be able to hit just about any target in the U.S. in a matter of minutes. After 13 days of intense negotiation with the Soviet Union and their reluctance to remove those missiles, President Kennedy directed a naval blockade of Cuba. The navy’s orders were to turn back any ship if it was determined that it was carrying materials to build missile sites or missiles themselves. This order included ships that belonged to the Soviet Union.
The President and our government officials knew that the proposed actions could lead to an armed conflict, including the exchange of nuclear weapons between the U.S. and the USSR. But Kennedy was not to be intimidated. He said “The 1930s taught us a clear lesson: aggressive conduct, if allowed to go unchecked and unchallenged ultimately leads to war …”
Fortunately for the world a diplomatic solution was found that was palatable to all and war was averted.
Now fast forward to 1990 when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Once again a power hungry dictator for whatever reason(s) opted to invade a sovereign neighbor nation and did so with a feeling of impunity, believing other nations would not risk war by standing up to his aggression. That was a miscalculation that would end up costing him dearly.
In a matter of months, President Bush was able to forge an alliance of nations and in November of 1990 the United Nations Security Council authorized the use of all means necessary to remove Iraqi forces from Kuwait.
It is 2022, and here we are once again confronted with an aggressor nation invading its neighbor on the pretext of securing its borders.
As of this writing the people and government of Ukraine are holding on by their fingertips. Ukrainian President Zolenskyy has begged NATO that if they don’t want to get involved in the actual fighting at least establish a no fly zone in Ukrainian air space. In response NATO has ignored that plea and instead enacted economic sanctions against Russia.
What does that amount to in reality? They suspended Putin’s credit cards? How does that immediately help the Ukrainian soldier battling a Russian tank or the Ukrainian mother protecting her children in the cellar of a building, hoping a Russian missile doesn’t target them? The short answer is that it doesn’t.
Right now all NATO members are in agreement that Russia is in the wrong. Even some of Russia’s allies have either remained surprisingly silent on the matter or have strongly recommended that Russia seek a diplomatic solution rather than a military one.
So why was the United Nations willing to authorize the use of the military to push Iraq out of Kuwait but won’t do the same to push Russia out of Ukraine? Is it because Russia would not be as easy to confront as Iraq was? Possibly, but at what point do you stand up to a bully and say No?
Let me pose a hypothetical question: Putin has supposedly stated that he has put his nuclear forces on high alert. What would happen if overnight a coalition of all NATO Forces were to move in to Ukraine, establish a no fly zone and direct their forces to establish an iron wall around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv? Then, suggest from a position of strength that Russian forces return to their own nation? Would Putin believe that his military is strong enough to confront the combined military of 27 countries? Would he seriously consider the nuclear option? I do not think he would. Would Putin want to risk standing in a pile of nuclear rubble that was once the home of millions of his countrymen?
I’m not suggesting that the western countries back him into a corner, rather I am suggesting that we negotiate from a position or strength. Recognize his concerns, if necessary make some concessions and allow him to withdraw with his and his country’s honor intact.
We avoided a war in 1963 through diplomacy, there is no reason we cannot do that once again.