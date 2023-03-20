Editor’s note: The The board of directors of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society sent the following to the mayor and commissioners of Greene County and requested its publication in The Greeneville Sun. It is printed here as a guest column.
The staff and Board Members of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society (GGCHS) are a group of those who care deeply about the welfare of animals in our community. This love for animals drives every GGCHS decision made, big or small.
In 1987, the county deeded property on Hal Henard Road to GGCHS. At that time, there was no county-funded animal control, so it was left to GGCHS to take responsibility for the homeless dogs and cats in Greene County. The amazing GGCHS staff, countless volunteers, generous donations of supplies, and monetary donations from the community resulted in the property slowly evolving into an oasis for animals in desperate need. Construction of buildings, kennels, walking trails, a gazebo and so much more was the result. In fact, every inch of space was utilized until there was simply no more room to grow.
In 2022, thanks to our generous supporters and years of careful and efficient planning, GGCHS purchased a new piece of property where a larger facility was built, specifically to meet the growing needs of Greene County’s homeless animals.
Under the terms of the deed, the Hal Henard Road property and improvements, adjoining the Animal Control property could revert to the county if used for something other than those uses contemplated in the charter of Incorporation of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. That has not happened. However, the GGCHS board of directors believe it would be beneficial for Animal Control to take possession of the property currently being used for other GGCHS purposes, including the improvements made possible over 47 years thanks to the generous and purely-private support of GGCHS donors. Doing so would create more kennel/cage space for animals being held by Animal Control. The larger GGCHS also has more space at its new facility, helping ensure that any animal healthy enough for adoption will live to see that day.
Here are some facts:
- Mayor Kevin Morrison and the Animal Control Committee agreed the Hal Henard Road property currently in use by the GGCHS would meet Greene County’s need for more space for animal control.
- In mid-2022, an independent appraisal of privately-sponsored "improvements" made to the property, not including the land itself, was just under $300,000.
- During the August 18, 2022, Animal Control Committee meeting, Amy Bowman, Executive Director of the GGCHS, provided a copy of (1) the improvement appraisal, (2) the GGCHS charter and (3) the property deed to Mayor Kevin Morrison, who then passed it down to County Attorney Roger Woolsey. No pertinent information was hidden or withheld at any time.
- Some weeks after the August 18, 2022, meeting, the county presented to the GGCHS Board of Directors an offer of $150,000, which was then accepted by the GGCHS Board. It was naturally assumed by the GGCHS staff and board of directors that county officials had made the offer after having read the documents given to them August 18, 2022.
- In February 2023, months after the offer had been made and accepted, multiple false and abusive statements by Greene County officials were suddenly and surprisingly made via text message, email, and an article in The Greeneville Sun, attacking the GGCHS staff and Board of Directors. The GGCHS is disappointed that these egregious and slanderous statements were made.
- Had the GGCHS Board of Directors been approached directly, a quick and non-public resolution could have been made.
- As it stands now, however, it is essential that the people of Greene County fully understand the situation. GGCHS is a non-profit organization that has operated for 47 years without a dime of public money, with the single exception of Greene County originally making some land available to the GGCHS.
- To successfully operate and find loving homes for the many animals that pass through the doors of the GGCHS Animal Shelter, community involvement and support is essential. It is only because of our supporters and members that the GGCHS has been, and continues to be, able to save the lives of more than a thousand Greene County animals each year.
- The number of euthanasias at Animal Control has been significantly reduced over the years because of the GGCHS staff and volunteers. These staff and volunteers coordinate daily, the rescues of the animals that find themselves at Animal Control. This includes handling the adoption process, spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, vet exams, needed medications, transport, networking, transfers to rescues, microchipping, creating and operating the Animal Control Facebook page, and photography of all adoptable animals. All these services and more are provided at no cost to the county.
- Paperwork to legally transfer the Hal Henard Road property and improvements from the GGCHS to Greene County has not yet been submitted to the GGCHS Board of Directors for its consideration.
It is our sincere hope that we can put this regrettable matter behind us as soon as possible so that we can focus our energies back where they belong: serving the animals and community we all love!