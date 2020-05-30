COVID-19 has taken much from us: health, lives, normalcy, togetherness, and jobs. In their place, COVID has given us uncertainty and anxiety. High school seniors have lost proms, sports, and graduations. Unfortunately, many working students have lost their jobs. All are wondering what is next and pondering whether they should go to or stay in college. Understandably, some are considering a gap year and waiting until things return to normal. Sadly, others fear college is out of reach.
I encourage them not to give into fear and doubt but to look for opportunities to grow as a person and increase their knowledge. That is available from higher education.
Although I have only been president of Tusculum University for a few months, I have worked in higher education for 30 years. I have seen uncertainty and anxiety before. Over these 30 years, I have seen students face hurricanes, tornadoes, personal tragedies, and lost jobs. Many of those students also considered whether they should or could stay in college.
Each individual circumstance is different, but I have witnessed students come out stronger, better equipped to deal with future uncertainties, and better prepared for opportunities that previously would have been unattainable because they persevered and completed their college education. Further, there is abundant evidence about the long-term implications of not completing college, so let me encourage students to finish their degree.
Delaying college only delays the opportunities for higher-paying jobs. This will not be the last time students face uncertainty, so they need to make themselves more competitive by being well-prepared to persevere, adapt, and think critically.
Tusculum has a particularly strong tradition and successful record in supporting first-generation students and works with all students and families to make their education affordable. Many will find more financial aid available than they thought, and several generous donors are specifically giving to help support Greene County and Greeneville students who are new to Tusculum.
Even though Tusculum will offer face-to-face, hybrid, and online courses starting in August, fall 2020 will not be like fall 2019 – in a good way. To ensure students will continue to receive an outstanding education in a safe environment, Tusculum is instituting many new procedures and protocols in classrooms and residential halls and for athletic events that will protect them.
Tusculum offers a wide range of educational opportunities that lead to good careers in uncertain times, including health care, business, liberal arts, education, and hard sciences. As our region emerges from COVID and our economy recovers, there will be a high demand for adaptable graduates who are well-educated and highly skilled. Tusculum does not just help students achieve their educational goals, it drives and undergirds regional recovery.
For those who live in Greene County, I encourage you to pursue your degree here, and then to work in the community. Tusculum offers the safety and comfort of home at a time when travel away may be impractical or uncertain. Yet, Tusculum offers a world-class education in a caring Christian environment. If you were planning to go away to college this fall, stay close to home instead.
If you are not working for reasons not of your own choosing and are ready for a rewarding new career, I urge you to enroll in or stick with your higher education institution. For those who have always wanted to complete a degree that was put on the back burner or who want to expand their skills with a master’s, it is available in your community. You will gain valuable skills to meet the needs of the economy that will emerge from the coronavirus and help your community thrive afterward.
Whether you are a current student or one who is eligible for college, the workforce needs you, our region needs you, and Tusculum stands ready to prepare you.