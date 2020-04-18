People in Greene County and across the country saw money appear in their bank accounts this week as the federal government began distributing funds meant to ease the pain of the near total shutdown of our economy to curb the spread of COVID-19.
For some, the money — $1,200 for a person making less than $75,000 a year, which is a lot of people — represents a life preserver, a means to stay afloat for another month while they await word on when, and in some cases if, they’ll be able to go back to work.
For others — obviously far fewer — it is a nice little bump in their account balance but not a necessity.
Sun reader Robert Erb highlighted this contrast in a letter to the editor this week and noted yet a third category, “another largely invisible group of persons living in our county who will not receive a stimulus check.” He was referring to the homeless. As he described them, “Persons sleeping outside in small wooded areas within and surrounding our fair city. The ones you may have noticed or tried not to notice sitting here and there on Main Street on Sunday afternoon after church (back when we had in person church services). These folks don’t make a fuss over their status, they have come to accept it. The food bank volunteers know them well and do their best to help, but their resources have always been thin and are now much thinner.”
Mr. Erb followed his observation with a proposal that local residents who don’t need the government relief funds pool those resources and establish a nonprofit to help the homeless. He estimated that roughly half the Greene County residents who received the money don’t really need it, and that half of those would contribute to the new organization, resulting in a $13 million account for the new organization to begin its work.
Mr. Erb’s proposal is both admirable and ambitious. If an effort were undertaken to form an organization to help the local homeless population, I and this newspaper would be among its most vocal supporters.
However, given the time and effort it would likely take to make that vision a reality, and recognizing the immediate needs facing our community due to the coronavirus pandemic, can I offer an admittedly far less ambitious proposal but one I think could make a big difference to those hurting right now? It’s this: Greene County residents who are well off enough to not need the government relief could give all or any part of it to an existing charity that is helping people in this crisis, including the homeless.
As Ken Little reported Friday, the United Way of Greene County, which raises and distributes funds to other nonprofits in our communities, anticipates a significant decrease in the amount it will receive now and later in the year when it launches a new fundraising campaign. The United Way operates on pledges, which many people fulfill throughout the year with deductions from their paychecks. With many local residents laid off or furloughed from their jobs, though, Executive Director Wendy Peay noted, “many people are not getting a paycheck right now, so we are expecting to take a hit.”
Meanwhile, some of the agencies that could be adversely affected by a decrease in United Way funding are the very ones most needed by the community right nown, such as the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank and others that Peay said that are “right on the front lines.”
Now, in the interest of full disclosure, I recently joined the United Way of Greene County board of directors. (In a sign of the times, my first meeting was conducted via Zoom, so I was introduced to two new things at once.) I have, however, given to the United Way in whatever community I called home for decades. I believe in the organization’s mission and have seen the good it does through supporting its member agencies.
Whether you choose to give to the United Way or another local nonprofit helping people really isn’t the issue, though. For many of our neighbors, this is a time of crisis. If that’s not the case for you and your family, feel blessed and please consider how you can help. If enough of us can give even a small part of what we have, it could add up to making a big difference.