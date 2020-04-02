If you’ve ever read a “Spider-Man” comic book or seen one of the many versions on TV and in the movies — and maybe even if you haven’t — you’re familiar with this statement: “With great power comes great responsibility.”
In the first Spider-Man origin story, this was simply a declaration made by an unseen narrator at the end. In some later tellings, Peter Parker (spoiler alert: he’s Spidey) heard it from his Uncle Ben shortly before a criminal took Ben’s life during a course of action that Peter, already spider-powered, could have stopped but didn’t. That experience drove Peter to use his abilities to help and protect others.
The phrase about power and its correlating responsibility, or a version of it, predates the superhero, but its use in his comic book certainly popularized it. And it surely applies to all of us at this moment in time.
As Americans, we live in a society where we are ultimately empowered to do pretty much anything we want, as long it doesn’t cause harm to someone else. We can argue about laws that prohibit things we don’t believe cause harm, but let’s don’t and just agree that “pretty much” doesn’t cover everything. Either way, we have an extraordinary amount of power and freedom in our own lives.
And while that is as it should be, not everyone enjoys that kind of freedom, that power. In China, for example, the government ordered people to stay at home when the COVID-19 virus broke out. And in China, you don’t disobey the government if you know what’s good for you.
Closer to home, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 22 on Monday. The “Safer at Home” directive does not tell the state’s residents they can’t leave their homes except to meet their essential needs, it urges them not to. And while it does say that nonessential businesses and organizations will not operate in a way that opens their facilities to the public, it lists so many businesses, services and functions as essential that I’m having a hard time figuring out who can’t carry on in some modified fashion (except anyone who could give me a badly needed haircut).
The governor says in the document that “because protecting personal liberty is deeply important, this Order is not a shelter-in-place mandate” even though that is what a lot of doctors in Tennessee had requested. He goes on to say, however, that “because with personal liberty comes great personal responsibility, all Tennesseans must do their part by staying at home whenever possible for a limited period of time to avoid exposure to, and slow the spread of, this virus, which will limit the burden on health care resources and allow normal activities to resume sooner.”
So there you have it, Greene Countians. For now, at least, we have the power over our own health and — because no one lives in a vacuum — the health of others in our communities. And with that power — that personal liberty — comes the responsibility to protect our health and, to the extent we can, the health of those around us.
Like Peter Parker, we have abilities that can make a difference during this pandemic. We can’t crawl up walls, but we can stay inside ours when possible. We can’t swing high above other people, but we can practice social distancing in public. If our spider-senses tingle, that probably means there’s something we need to do to help fight the coronavirus (wash our hands?).
Spider-Man isn’t real (sorry, another spoiler), but the lesson in his story is. It took a tragedy for him to exercise his power to help others. Let’s not follow that path. Let’s use our power for good, right now.