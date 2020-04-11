Tomorrow is Easter, a day when Christians around the world celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection. This year, we’ve spent Holy Week in the middle of a global pandemic that has so far claimed the lives of 100,000 (those are the confirmed cases, the toll is likely higher) — including at least 94 in Tennessee as of Friday. To curb the spread of COVID-19 — the illness caused by this new coronavirus — government officials have asked, urged and, in many cases, ordered people to stay at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people in public.
That includes church, where handshakes, hugs and close fellowship with those of a common faith are some of the things that offer encouragement in an often discouraging world — and, health experts say, some of the worst things we can do right now as our nation tries to fend off this insidious disease.
It’s reassuring to see so many local pastors taking this threat seriously and protecting their flocks by temporarily closing the front doors of the church and opening virtual windows through which they can continue delivering their messages and offering encouragement so direly needed at this time, even if it doesn’t involve an in-person hug. It’s also good to see the creativity employed by the local faith community right now, such as Pastor Rick Becker and other leaders at Thrive Church, who have been offering drive-in services in the church parking lot where congregants can be at church together if they want, but stay in their cars and listen to the message and music over their radios.
As Cicely Babb reported this week, Becker stressed in his Palm Sunday message that worrying is not helpful, and that Thrive Church has adopted the temporary changes not out of fear, but out of faith and obedience to how Christians are instructed to live. Here’s a quote from Babb’s article on the drive-in services: “We’re doing this not because we have fear, but because the Bible tells us to obey the laws of the land,” Becker said. “The governor’s, the president’s, and the CDC’s guidelines are not violating God’s will. They’re not telling us we can’t preach the gospel. They’re telling us to find a different way to do it, and I think we’ve figured it out.”
Unfortunately, some don’t agree.
Jack Roberts, a Kentucky pastor who calls the governor there “stupid” and has held services in violation of the ban on large gatherings says he plans to keep doing it regardless of its potential for spreading the coronavirus.
Louisiana pastor Tony Spell, who has called the virus “politically motivated” and been cited multiple times for violating the state’s ban on large gatherings defended himself this week in an interview with the website TMZ by saying that “True Christians do not mind dying.”
Those are just two examples. They’re far from alone, and they are leading congregants astray. A woman interviewed by a television reporter as she left a service at an Ohio megachurch said she was “covered in Jesus’ blood” and confident it would protect her from becoming ill or spreading the coronavirus.
It’s not that simple, by the way. No matter what we may believe about our everlasting souls, our human bodies are frail things. As a Christian, have you never been sick? Has no one in your church ever been sick? Jesus is called, among other titles, The Great Physician. The Apostle Peter wrote, “by his wounds you have been healed,” not “by his wounds you have been given a force field that protects you from all illness.”
And Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” If a Christian not following the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 does get the virus and passes it on to a neighbor — or a relative, friend, acquaintance or stranger — how is that showing love for that person, a commandment that Jesus said was second only to (some translations say equal to) loving God?
For many, faith is the most fundamental element of life. The freedom to practice that faith is a cornerstone of our national foundation, as it should be. That doesn’t mean it’s OK to act selfishly when our actions could harm others — which is contrary to what the Bible teaches — or do something simply to make a statement. Jesus instructed his followers to “not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. … But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen.”
On the other hand, Spell, the Louisiana pastor, said in the TMZ interview that attending a church service from home, even in this age of advanced communication, “doesn’t work.”
Who do you believe?
Models that track the coronavirus and predict how many people will ultimately become infected and how many will die are looking better because of the steps we’re taking as a nation, not in spite of them. So we need to keep up the effort and look forward to celebrating — in church, in parks, in schools, in our friends’ and families’ homes — when we do defeat this thing.
If you’re sad about not being able to attend a service in person this Sunday, that’s understandable. Keep in mind, though, that for a Christian, every day is a celebration of Jesus’ victory over death and the grave.
And remember, before his resurrection, Christ spent three days in a tomb. So that our nation has a better chance of healing quickly — physically, economically, mentally, spiritually — is it too much to ask us to spend a few more days, even Easter Sunday, at home?