It was only a matter of time.
On Friday, we learned a Tusculum University student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness. This marks the first confirmed case of the virus in Greene County. We’d all love to believe it will be the only one, or at least one of few. But what can we do? We could wish upon a star. We could toss a penny into a well. We could blow out candles, blow away stray eyelashes or compete for the bigger piece of a wishbone.
Or we could do what health experts have been telling us to do for weeks — stay home when we can and keep our distance from one another in public.
A lot of Greene County residents have been heeding that advice. A lot have not. Some think COVID-19 is “a joke,” as reporter Ken Little quoted one customer at a local gun store saying this week.
It is not a joke.
Here are some serious facts: On Friday, the Associated Press reported the worldwide death toll from COVID-19 had surpassed 10,000. In the United States, we’ve had more than 14,000 infections and more than 200 deaths. Health officials say they expect the number of confirmed cases to rise dramatically as more test results are returned. President Trump has invoked a wartime authority to order the manufacture of necessary medical supplies. The governors of California and New York have ordered all but those residents who work in what they deem are “essential” industries to stay home. The U.S. Army is preparing to deploy mobile hospitals to major cities.
All we, as healthy citizens, are being asked to do is take precautions such as washing our hands frequently, staying some when possible, avoiding crowds, staying at least 6 feet away from other people in public places and practicing greetings that don’t involve the physical contact of, say, shaking hands (which shouldn’t be hard if we’re 6 feet apart). Most of that list makes up the “social distancing” we’ve heard so much about recently and which health experts say is about the best thing those of us not working on a vaccine can do to help defeat this virus.
In Greene County, we already have some distance in that we live farther apart than residents in larger and more densely populated places like New York City or Los Angeles or Nashville or Memphis. Although I’m no doctor, I suspect that plays in our favor when it comes to viral illness transmission. But it does not make us immune. And it doesn’t lessen the potential danger of this particular sickness to some of our most vulnerable relatives, friends and neighbors. According, again, to health experts, most of us would likely get mildly ill and recover quickly from this virus. For the elderly and people with existing medical conditions — do you know anyone in either of those categories? — it can be dangerous to the point of deadly.
Let’s take no chances. Let’s do our absolute best to make sure everyone in Greene County has all the protection we can help provide. Let’s wash our hands and keep our distance.
And while you’re doing that, know that we at The Greeneville Sun are doing our best to keep the community informed about this threat. On our website, www.greenevillesun.com, we’ve created a section called “Coronavirus News” — it’s right at the top of the homepage — and everything in it can be read free of charge. It’s important that we all know what is being done locally and beyond Greene County to stem the spread of this virus.
Stay safe and healthy.