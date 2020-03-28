A colleague stuck his head in my office the other day and said he’d been struck by an analogy: how the response to the novel coronavirus is like the reaction in those old science fiction movies that depict alien invasions — people putting aside their differences and coming together to defeat a strange and common enemy.
I didn’t see it.
My first thought was of someone standing in front the powerful, face-laser-shooting, 8-foot-tall robot Gort in the 1951 version of “The Day the Earth Stood Still” shouting, “It’s a hoax!”, “It’s no more dangerous than a Rock ’Em Sock ‘Em robot!”, or “If that giant robot kills me, it kills me. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying!”
Then I made room for a couple more thoughts (had to move some things around) and I could see the point of the comparison, especially here in Greene County. In the past couple of weeks, we’ve witnessed something encouraging in the midst of this pandemic: people rallying together while staying apart.
We all know by now that among the most effective ways, according to health experts, to stem the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, are to stay at home when possible and to practice “social distancing” when in public. Those measures are especially important to protect people in high-risk categories, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.
We also know that some among us just cannot take those specific precautions. Medical professionals are fighting on the front lines of this alien invasion and in many places are running low on the devices and supplies necessary to protect themselves and treat patients, like an army running low on ammunition at the beginning of a battle.
They are not alone, however, our doctors, nurses and emergency medical responders, our neighbors who may have already been homebound or are now because they have reason to fear a coronavirus infection. Greene County, and the larger community of us all, has their backs.
We saw that this week when reporter Ken Little told us of groups formed from people around the county who are using their time at home to sew needed masks for local hospitals. We see it at regional educational institutions that have turned their 3-D printers into mini face-shield factories. We see it nationally with Ford, 3M and GE partnering to produce face shields, respirators and desperately needed ventilators and across the globe with vacuum cleaner maker Dyson quickly designing and putting into production its own ventilators.
We see people helping one another. Reporter Cicely Babb is working on an article about local businesses reaching out to the community, not because it will benefit them financially, but because they are part of the community. One those is the Gateway automotive group, where employees have volunteered to deliver groceries to people who can’t leave their homes. If your business, organization or group of friends is doing something similar, we’d like to talk with you.
I saw firsthand how we, as humanity, are collectively shouldering this current burden when my neighbor knocked on the door the other night to make sure I had enough toilet paper. If being willing to share your toilet paper in the era of the coronavirus isn’t a sign of mankind pulling together in the face of adversity, I don’t know what is.
If you’re not sure what you can do for the cause, here, as a reminder that while we work together, each of us has a part to play in stopping this virus, is an actual quote from “The Day the Earth Stood Still”: “Gort, Klaatu barada nikto!” which I’m fairly certain translates to, “Gort, wash your hands!”