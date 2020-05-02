May 29 will mark the 10th anniversary of my mother’s passing. I think about that every year about this time — when we’re getting close to Mother’s Day — and this year for other reasons, too. As it has with just about everything, the coronavirus has changed how I perceive my mother’s death.
When Mom died, she had been very sick for a while and knew the end was coming. Still, stubborn hillbilly that she was, she had outlived the time a doctor gave her by a good year and a half. So when she was taken to the Hospice House where she spent her final days, we had been given time to talk about life, and death, and I’ll always be thankful for that.
My older brother and I were at Mom’s bedside when she took her final breaths. I looked at the clock, and it was after midnight, so I tore the page that said May 28 off the calendar on the wall, revealing May 29. I wanted her to have lived every day she was given.
We held our mother’s funeral in Oak Hill, West Virginia, our hometown, and buried her beside her parents, my grandparents. Family and friends filled the funeral home and filled our hearts with the comfort that comes as solace in sorrow, the knowledge that she was well-loved and missed by so many.
The impact COVID-19 has had on these memories is to make me even more thankful for them. As I said, Mom had been very sick — sick enough to end her days in a Hospice House — and hadn’t really been awake the last couple of days she lived. But we were still able to be with her at the end, to sit by her bedside, to hold her hand and to tell her how much we loved and would miss her.
So many people aren’t able to do that now. This virus is a monster in a multitude of ways, but one of its cruelest traits, I believe, is to deprive people of being with loved ones at the end. As Andrew Carter, a Greeneville native and traveling nurse currently working in a hard-hit New York City hospital told reporter Eugenia Estes for a story in today’s edition, “It is a terrible disease. Patients can’t have visitors. People are dying alone.”
That’s an awful thing for those people, and for their families. And it doesn’t end there. Through government orders restricting the number of people who can gather in one place and social-distancing guidelines meant to help stem the spread of COVID-19, it is robbing survivors of the solace they might find in the fellowship of those who also loved and grieve the loss of their loved ones.
For even those the coronavirus didn’t take, which is a far greater number here than those it did, families are having to forego traditional visitations and conduct small graveside services, Cameron Judd wrote in Friday’s edition. Some hope to hold memorial services later when the threat from the virus has lessened and restrictions are eased. Justin Jeffers, manager of Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services, told Judd that while he understands the practicality of that, he worries it will lengthen the grieving process and delay closure for those who need it.
Jeffers isn’t alone in that concern. It has been repeated in other news articles by funeral directors, pastors and others. I’m not breaking any news or revealing a novel concept when I say that families grieving loved ones could use a call right now, especially now, and I’m sure that’s happening all over Greene County.
Thinking of how different it would have been had I not been with my mother at her passing and in the comforting presence of others afterward, I know it will be appreciated.