Back in March, President Donald Trump said the country needed to consider itself in a state of war against the COVID-19 virus and do what was necessary to win.
“Every generation of Americans has been called to make shared sacrifices for the good of the nation,” he told reporters during a briefing at the White House. He recalled the second world war and examples of sacrifice during that era such as teenagers volunteering to fight and workers sleeping on factory floors.
“To this day, nobody has ever seen like it, what they were able to do during World War II,” he said. “Now it’s our time. We must sacrifice together, because we are all in this together, and we will come through together.”
If this is a war, we are losing it. If it has been our duty to sacrifice for the war effort, we have shirked it
To date, this nation has sustained nearly 310,000 fatal casualties in this war, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday alone, the agency recorded 3,444 deaths. To put that in perspective, around 2,980 people died in the 9/11 attacks, 2,400 died in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and 2,500 Americans perished in the D-Day invasion.
We rightly hold memorials for those events every year, but COVID-19 is killing more Americans every day than died in any one of them.
Right here in Greene County — our home front and our front line in this war — we’ve recorded 766 new cases of the virus in the past week alone, including six consecutive days of 100-plus new cases. We’ve landed on lists of places with the highest population-adjusted rates of virus spread in the nation. We’ve lost 82 of our fellow county residents — each of them someone’s relative, friend, neighbor — in this fight. We’ve heard the pleas of doctors and nurses — the ones truly in the trenches, working until they are bone-tired and then being the sole comforter to a dying patient because family cannot be there — to do our part in this ongoing struggle.
And yet.
And yet some of us refuse to do the simplest things we’re being asked to do. We won’t wear a mask because we see it as an assault on our personal liberty. We won’t refrain from gathering in large groups (just this holiday season, mind you; we’re not being asked to do forego these traditions forever) because we are not going to let the government dictate how we celebrate. Some of us are already rejecting a vaccine that hasn’t yet gotten here because … well, who really knows.
Throughout this pandemic, a local resident has emailed frequently accusing The Sun of, among other things, trying to “scare” people with news about COVID-19 and mocking it as a “wuflu” that only kills the elderly and is “basically, just a cold virus to healthy people under the age of 80” (statistics say otherwise). And just this week, a reader called to say he was “tired” of reading about the virus.
Imagine if, during World War II, people on the home front refused to ration food and other goods because they saw it as an affront to their personal freedom, dismissed the fighting as something that only killed soldiers and complained they were tired of reading about the war. That didn’t happen, and I’m sure those who served in the U.S. military during that conflict — including my grandfather and lots of yours — were thankful.
The war we find ourselves waging today is not one with an enemy easily identified by the fact he’s firing bullets in our direction. At that press briefing in March, the president called COVID-19 “the invisible enemy.” This virus is our enemy, and it is lethal. It has killed far too many of our fellow citizens, and it will kill more. We each have the ability, however, to help limit that number, to protect others in our community, to hold the line.
And even if to this point you haven’t heeded the president’s call eight months ago to “make shared sacrifices for the good of the nation,” it’s not too late, if you consider yourself a patriot, to join the fight.