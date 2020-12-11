As Walters State celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on the vital role that our community partners play in the development of the college’s programs, services, and facilities. Without ongoing support from any single member of our long partnerships, our shared initiatives to improve our community could be negatively impacted.
Walters State’s mission is local: transforming our communities through education. Imperative to the successful fulfillment of this mission is sound recognition among community partners that our services in education and workforce development contribute in large share toward improving the lives of local individuals while growing local employment, industry and tax revenue. A recent development related to an opportunity for our college to further expand that mission in Greene County has highlighted the need for us to do better at nurturing our alliance with one of our governmental partners.
The Greene County Commission, during its Nov. 16 meeting, rejected a proposal from the Walters State Foundation to purchase the former Greene County Election Commission office building, which adjoins Walters State’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville. The property’s proximity to the Niswonger Campus makes it a critical component within the college’s footprint as well as a natural opportunity to improve and expand the college’s services.
Commissioners obviously have every right to reject the college foundation’s offer and seek a higher sale price. However, what concerned me most was how little discussion there was about how the sale of the property to Walters State would be used for the benefit of the residents of Greene County, which the Greene County Commission and Walters State both mutually serve. Our offer to purchase the former Election Commission building carries the promise of investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations that will make it a permanent part of our shared mission to improve the lives of our residents while growing the local economy.
Throughout our first 50 years, Walters State has depended heavily on local governmental and philanthropic support to establish campuses in Sevierville, Tazewell and Newport in addition to Greeneville. Without this critical local support, Walters State would not have been able to expand our programs and services beyond our primary campus in Morristown.
The college’s presence in downtown Greeneville started in 1995 through a three-way partnership between Greene County, the Town of Greeneville and the Walters State Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of the college. Each of these three entities contributed a third of the cost toward the purchase of the former Laughlin Hospital building. The college’s foundation then raised and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to transform the former hospital building into a facility suitable for college classes.
Thanks to the vision of our county and city officials and supporters of the college in 1995, recently we were positioned to build upon their investment in education and invest $31 million from both public and private sources in downtown Greeneville to expand our campus. The new campus has enabled the college to expand its programs and services and offer more educational opportunities in areas such as health care and public safety.
An economic study of Walters State’s recent campus expansion in Greene County projected an annual economic impact of $23 million with more than 788 jobs created per year. These are jobs created not just at Walters State but throughout the county and surrounding area due to Walters State’s presence. The college’s presence in Greene County is also an asset in the recruitment of businesses and industries to our area.
Today, about 1,100 degree-seeking students per semester attend the Walters State Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, with hundreds more enrolled in fast-track programs at our Workforce Training facility on Highway 11E. The majority of Walters State’s graduates stay close to home, contributing to Greene County’s economy as employees and to the community through civic engagement activities. For such graduates, they will earn $10,000 more per year over their lifetimes than individuals with a high school diploma.
As Walters State looks ahead to the next 50 years, our mission to transform Greene County through education will not change. However, we cannot fulfill this mission alone. We will need to continue to partner with and receive support from our local governmental entities and others. Together, we can ensure the future prosperity of Greene County by creating an educated and well-trained workforce for the residents, local businesses, industries, and organizations that we mutually serve.