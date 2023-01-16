“We must, and we can, all be drum majors for justice. That is our duty and our glory as Americans” — Ronald Reagan
Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Dr. King’s birthday has been observed as a national holiday since 1986. The purpose of the day, in the words of Coretta Scott King’s letter to President Reagan, is to demonstrate America’s resolve to continue its move “toward a truly free and just society.” The key word, here, is the word “toward.” We are on a journey. Here at Tusculum, we call ourselves Pioneers. Pioneers take journeys. This journey — the road toward freedom and justice — is worth taking.
The journey toward freedom takes us over a trail, a road, and now, an interstate. The journey is taking us toward a point: Freedom and Justice. Dr. King’s destination does not differ from the destination for our founders: forming a “more perfect union,” and “establishing justice.” The journey we celebrate today is as American as baseball and apple pie.
Metaphorically speaking, the road to justice and freedom was already a wagon trail by 1776. Our Declaration of Independence invoked novel principles, such as “endowment by the Creator,” “unalienable rights,” and “equal station.” While the founders did not explicitly mention race, one loyalist critic, Thomas Hutchinson noted that if rights were absolutely inalienable, slave owners could not be just. Hutchinson was correct. Founder Benjamin Franklin wrestled with this very dilemma. Franklin would become the first president of the Pennsylvania Abolition Society. Political historian Alan Houston notes the Society’s charge: “The blessings of liberty ought to be administered without distinction of color, to all people.”
The wagon trail became a stone road in 1860s. In 1863, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Later, in 1868, the States (including Tennessee) adopted the 14th Amendment. The Amendment states that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States … Are citizens.” Moreover, “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens …” By many measures, the destination was nearing.
Unfortunately, by the end of the 1800s, the road to freedom and justice had potholes. While the intent of the Reconstruction Amendments is reasonably clear, America would discover that law by itself does not create justice. Reconstruction brought laws, but scant enforcement. Lincoln’s successors, Andrew Johnson, and former Union general Ulysses Grant, were ambivalent, at best, and occasionally even hostile toward the laws of Reconstruction.
The road would not become a highway until the mid-20th century under the leadership of President Eisenhower. Attorney Thurgood Marshall persuaded the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Earl Warren to recognize the 14th Amendment’s applicability to education. The uniquely unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education (1954) ruled “… segregation is a denial of the equal protection of laws.” In a similar spirit, Congress passed the Civil Rights act of 1957. None of the victories came easy. Desegregation efforts escalated to a point in 1957, when President Eisenhower sent troops to Arkansas. The Civil Rights Act endured a 24-hour filibuster – the longest on record. Still, the 1950s laid the groundwork for America’s Civil Rights Interstate.
President Eisenhower was a general, so it is no coincidence that our Civil Rights Interstate system was initially built by decrees and brute force. Even Eisenhower had concerns, though, about the effectiveness of power. “Prejudice,” he notes in his diary will not “succumb to compulsion.”
Eisenhower built a highway system — but it still had toll booths. By the 1960s, government was squarely in the court of civil rights. President Kennedy sent the National Guard to Alabama. President Johnson signed the Civil Rights Bill, and appointed Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court. Still, the population was hesitant about embracing it.
It was the illuminating non-violent efforts of the Southern Leadership Conference and Dr. King that removed the tool booths from the interstate. Unlike the National Guard, Dr. King relied on the weapons of persuasion, dignity, and Christian love. He spoke of the merits of freedom, rather than force or compulsion.
“The Court orders and federal enforcement agencies are of inestimable value in achieving desegregation, but desegregation is only a partial, though, necessary step toward the final goal …” Ultimately, Dr. King’s efforts were recognized and embraced by pastors, politicians, the Nobel Committee, and ultimately — the broad American public.
Dr. King’s goal, “genuine intergroup and interpersonal living” is remarkably similar to our founder’s penultimate purpose: To form a “more perfect union.” To those ends, his values, actions, and legacy are worthy of our attention and pursuits.