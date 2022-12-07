A date which will “live in infamy” That’s today.
My family knew a little bit about the day. Our family patriarch, “Pappy” was stationed in Pearl Harbor.
He joined the Cavalry in 1935, at the tender age of 16. His reason was simple: He loved horses. The Army had a different idea. The path to “Infamy” had already commenced for Pappy when the smell of equestrian manure was replaced by the stench of tank exhaust around 1940. Soon after, the 17th Cavalry equestrian drill grounds were replaced by The Air Corp’s Wheeler Field. Wheeler Field, of course, would become a prime target for the Japanese. Suffice it to say, December was never Pappy’s favorite month.
Fast forward to 1988, when Pappy’s grandson (that would be me) decided to buy a car. Generally, when someone in our family wanted a car, they talked to Pappy. He was service manager for a Chevrolet dealership. Unfortunately, Chevrolet wasn’t what I had in mind. I found what I wanted, and I bought it. There was one little problem … I had found a Honda. Then, Mom said I had to tell him … So, I did.
“Bring it over here RIGHT NOW …”
Uh oh …
The drive from our home to his was about 20 miles. I had a half hour of terror management as my mind attempted to work out what the Honda’s fate might be. It turns out 22-year-old minds can come up with lots of exciting imagery over the course of a half hour. Maybe I could stop by the NSA and see if they had a time machine. I should have bought a Chevy. I skipped NSA and turned toward his home on Selma Avenue.
Selma Avenue popped up soon, and I drove up to the driveway. Unnecessarily, I beeped the soprano horn. I say “unnecessarily,” since Pappy, the family baritone, was already looming at the driveway entrance. I waited anxiously through a minute or two of silence, I could see his stern, steady gaze hurling rounds at the offending object. His own grandson — a Honda.
The square-off continued few more minutes. Pappy stood there with hands on his hips. His sweat seeped through his clean white T-shirt. His trademark toothpick traced a contemptuous figure eight as he grit his teeth. Watching, I knew he was crushing the wood just as he wanted to crush the enemy.
“Gimme those keys …”
A mere 22 years old, I was young and naive. Only at that moment did the weight of “infamy” become apparent. The penetrating gaze continued. Finally, he sat in it. With a couple of revs, he pulled away.
It seemed an eternity, but in reality, I waited just four or five minutes. Just as I resigned myself to a short time of ownership, I heard the whine of the Honda coming back. Indeed, it was back — and intact. Pappy got out and handed me the keys.
“It’s not half bad …”
Without a word, Pappy went inside, silence broken only by the bang of the sprung screen door. Finally, a comforting boundary between him and that car.
“Hurry up, and go wash your hands, your grandmother’s making dinner,” he shouted.
Pappy never spoke much about Pearl Harbor. This evening was no different. The roast tasted good. He hoped the pastor had a good sermon for tomorrow morning. Did she notice that Tina down the street got her hair done?
Eventually, infamy needs to yield to forbearance. Grandma says that’s what happened on that day. I finished up dinner and thanked Grandma. She gave me a dollar for gas, and I headed home from my date with infamy.
Today, as we gaze over the testament of time, and our own days of infamy, it is my hope that we can learn to do what Pappy did. Many years later, he told me, “too much infamy leads to insanity.” I remain grateful that this was a race he didn’t want to win.