President Andrew Johnson and Union General William Sherman were instrumental in establishing peace treaties between the United States and native American tribal nations following the end of the Civil War, according to a historian from the Navajo nation.
Shawn Price, director of the Dineh Tah' Navajo Cultural Program, gave a presentation on the historic peace treaties between the various Indian nations and the U.S. from the unique perspective of the native American nations, on Thursday before two dozen people gathered at the First Presbyterian Church on North Main Street.
Said Price, whose talk was sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, the Official Friends Group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, "my allegiance will always be to my Navajo nation. I'm a patriot, too."
Price said President Johnson and Sherman were "unsung heroes" during the peace treaties processes.
He said 1864 was "a make-or-break year" for the hard-fought Civil War between the North and the Confederacy, with Republicans renominating President Abraham Lincoln, and a national election.
At the time, "the war was not going that great for the North," said Price.
That changed in favor of the North when Gen. Sherman captured Atlanta, Georgia, boosting the confidence of Union Commander Ulyssees Grant and his troops. "It was a defining moment," according to Price.
He said earlier in American history, George Washington worried native Indians would align with the British, so he sought lasting peace with the Iroquois Confederacy by giving them a significant, symbolic belt.
According to the Navajo historian, that Indian confederacy "gave birth to this nation (the United States)" by showing Washington democratic ideals and institutions.
In the 1800s, during the Civil War, eight sovereign Indian nations signed a defense treaty with the southern Confederacy, which would have boosted the stature of those native American nations had the war resulted in a final Union defeat.
When Sen. James Dolittle of Wisconsin went on a fact-finding trip to Indian nations in 1865, the result was the formation of the Peace Commission of 1867 and 1868, Price stated.
"Native people leaders continued to be pro-active in the West and met with our president and senators, wanting to establish dialogue and avoid conflict," said Price.
The first Tribal Treaty, the Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty, was signed in October 1867, the historian stated.
President Johnson and the Peace Commission wanted "nation-to-nation agreements," he said.
Price said Indians have a different definition of "in-laws" than that commonly used in the English language. He said, to native Americans, in-laws are non-native Americans who lived among native Americans and learned their language and customs.
Price said that in the 20th century, President Franklin Roosevelt revived the nation-to-nation relations between Indians and the United States with a New Deal that reached out to native Americans at the time.
"At the end of the day, Johnson signed the Cherokee Treaty to reestaboish U.S. relations with the Cherokee nation after the end of the (southern) Confederancy," according to Price.
Price said despite some rhetoric by Johnson that ridiculed Indians at the time, Johnson's "actions speak louder than his words. And that's what matters." He should be remembered and praised for his nation-to-nation treaties with native Americans, and that history should be taught in our local schools and learned by our elected officials, Price added.
Price said, currently, the Navajo nation "is blessed to have large deposits of coal, uranium, and natural gas," as well as "four gaming enterprises."
Said Price, today "we (Navajos) are a people who are content."