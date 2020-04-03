As the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to disrupt our country, I am completely focused on ensuring the physical and financial health of East Tennesseans. No area of the country is immune to this virus, and according to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in counties in the First Congressional District as of April 1. While this number may seem small compared to New York City and Italy, this virus spreads quickly and could completely overwhelm a rural health care system like ours. It is vital that people adhere to Governor Lee’s “Safer at Home” executive order and avoid non-essential business and activities in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. We must all take care to practice social distancing, regularly wash our hands and avoid unnecessary contact with vulnerable individuals.
Slowing the spread of the virus is placing an immense financial hardship on individuals and their employers, and we must support everyone who is impacted to allow them to get through this public health crisis and return to normal as soon as possible. That’s why last week, I proudly voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Trump signed into law on March 27. The CARES Act provides unprecedented relief to individuals to ensure they have the resources they need to weather this crisis and takes steps to ensure their jobs are still there for them after this pandemic ends.
To support our nation’s physical health, the CARES Act provides $100 billion for hospitals and providers to care for COVID-19 patients; $16 billion for the Strategic National Stockpile to acquire PPE, ventilators and essential medical supplies; $11 billion for Public Health and Social Services Emergency fund to manufacture and procure vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics and essential equipment; and $4.3 billion for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). This funding is critical to ensuring people can have access to the care they need during this uncertain time.
In addition to the CARES Act, this week the Trump administration took steps to provide doctors and nurses with additional tools they need to fight the virus. President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, a law that gives him the authority to direct domestic industry resources to assist national defense, by requiring General Motors to produce ventilators, which can help save American lives. The Food and Drug Administration approved a new test that can deliver results for COVID-19 in as little as five minutes. These tests are expected to be available starting this week, and production is expected to increase quickly to deliver 50,000 tests per day. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also approved new telehealth rules to allow our most vulnerable citizens to see a provider from the safety of their own homes.
Last week, a record 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment. This week, even more are expected to do so. Although necessary to slow the spread of and defeat the virus, hardworking Americans are learning the measures necessary are causing severe financial disruption. To help Americans make ends meet during this shutdown, the CARES Act provides direct financial assistance to individuals through a tax rebate of $1,200 for those who earn under $75,000 ($2,400 for couples earning under $150,000), plus an additional $500 for each qualifying child. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) expects to issue these relief payments in the next few weeks. For more information, visit the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus. The CARES Act also expands unemployment insurance to ensure all those who lose their jobs temporarily during this crisis have the resources they need in the immediate future.
The CARES Act also created a $350 billion Small Business Administration-backed Payroll Protection Loans program to ensure that small businesses have the necessary capital to keep paying their workers during this planned economic shutdown. To be eligible for certain loan forgiveness, employers must maintain payroll continuity and cannot reduce pay for any employee beyond 25 percent of their prior year compensation. These loans will provide the necessary funding and incentives for employers to keep workers employed and will ensure that workers are able to continue making ends meet during this pandemic. Business owners seeking information about these loans can visit the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/cares.
All of the actions being taken are essential to ensuring the American people’s health. If you have questions about how the CARES Act will impact you or your family, please do not hesitate to contact my office.