The challenges brought to our nation by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are among the most significant we’ve ever faced. Americans face not only a threat to their physical health, but to their economic stability and emotional well-being. Our country is currently undergoing a planned shutdown of our economy to protect Americans’ lives. The response we are undertaking is unprecedented, but we are acting to give Americans confidence they can weather these challenges and emerge stronger.
On Friday, the House will take up the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a historic bill to address the current pandemic. I strongly support this package, which is designed to keep our economy and individuals afloat until the threat to our health is past. The CARES Act will provide direct assistance to individuals, workers and businesses to ensure they can survive until we are able to restart our economy.
INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE
Many East Tennesseans are worried about making ends meet. The CARES Act will help immediately with a tax rebate to eligible adults with a valid Social Security number. A $1,200 rebate will be sent directly to each adult in a household with an additional $500 for each child. Eligible adults with income at or below $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for joint filers will receive the full rebate. Rebates phase out for earners with income above these thresholds up to $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for joint filers and phase out completely above those thresholds. Your income level is based on your 2019 tax returns (or 2018 returns if you have yet to file your 2019 taxes). Rebates will be available for certain seniors and individuals with disabilities who did not have to file taxes. Those with direct deposit will receive their checks very soon, while those who have checks mailed will see them in 4-5 weeks.
The CARES Act also temporarily expands unemployment insurance for workers who lose their jobs during this public health threat. Workers who otherwise would not be eligible for unemployment benefits – like gig economy workers, contractors, self-employed workers and workers who exhausted their regular benefits – are made eligible for benefits under this bill. This program phases out at the end of the year and is designed to ensure workers affected by our planned economic shutdown aren’t unduly harmed.
SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE
Small businesses across the country are facing enormous hardships and many are making tough choices to temporarily close their doors or reduce their hours. To help struggling businesses, the CARES Act creates a new Paycheck Protection Loan program backed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and available through private lenders. Loans will be the lesser of 2.5 times the average monthly payroll of the prior year, or $10 million. These loans will be 100 percent guaranteed by the SBA with a 4 percent interest rate, with payments automatically deferred for six months. These loans are available to 501©(3)s and small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. If you own a small business and are wondering if you qualify, I encourage you to check with your lender – this program was designed to give urgent assistance to as many businesses as possible. Importantly, if a loan is used on payroll, rent, utilities and mortgage interest payments over an 8-week period, the loan may be forgiven. For more details about the program, talk with your lender.
Additionally, the bill provides $529 billion in loans, loan guarantees, and investment authority for the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve to help businesses with more than 500 employees survive. This aid is critically important for so many businesses that have seen demand for their products dry up overnight or access to credit disappear.
I emphasize this assistance isn’t being provided because businesses made bad decisions. This assistance is necessary because in order to protect the lives of Americans a planned shutdown of our economy was necessary. Entrepreneurs who’ve given their sweat and equity to pursue their dreams don’t deserve to have that dream denied because of these extraordinary circumstances.
The CARES Act will go a long way to help lift the burden placed on our economy by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our work is not done, but we will continue addressing the challenges faced by workers and small businesses. Although our nation is navigating uncharted waters, our communities are strong in East Tennessee. As long as we care for our neighbors, together we will get through this crisis.