I have heard it said that we get to see who people really are during difficult times. I believe this is true, and I have been encouraged over the past several weeks by the way our communities have responded to the coronavirus crisis. I have heard story after story of people helping their high-risk neighbors shop for groceries, schools working to provide meals to hungry students and communities coming together to provide essentials for those who have lost their jobs. I particularly want to recognize the leaders in our community like church pastors who took steps early on to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of the virus. The past few weeks have been difficult for many of our friends and family, but we are continuing to see good news even in the midst of this crisis.
I am especially proud of the work my staff has done during these challenging times. Although our physical buildings are closed, my Kingsport and Morristown office staff are continuing to work remotely and are ready to serve you. If need assistance, I encourage you to contact my office. We will do our best to help you, no matter how easy or complex your case may be.
My staff updates me regularly on the ways we are helping East Tennesseans, and one story in particular stands out to me. A constituent called my staff desperate for help. This constituent has certain medical needs that require them to have access to Lysol disinfectant and sterile gloves. However, they were having trouble obtaining both of these items due to high demand. When this constituent called my office looking for help, my staff sprang into action. They were able to track down both the gloves and the Lysol in the community and were able to get the items delivered. Thanks to the generosity of folks in our community, this constituent will be able to take care of their medical needs.
No matter how unusual the circumstances, my staff and I will do everything we possibly can to serve Tennesseans during the coronavirus crisis. My staff has helped our constituents stranded abroad in foreign countries get in contact with the State Department and evacuate back to our country. We have helped small business owners find information about Paycheck Protection Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help their businesses that are struggling because of the “forced shutdown” of our economy implemented to slow the virus. And with the IRS overwhelmed with the coronavirus response, we have helped taxpayers communicate with and provide documentation to the IRS to ensure their tax refunds are processed correctly.
Of course, we know that other problems unrelated to coronavirus continue to present themselves even during this global health crisis, and my office stands ready to assist with these issues, too. We have continued to assist people as they file disability claims, appeal overpayments with the Social Security Administration, apply for veterans benefits and navigate complex federal bureaucracies to get the help they need.
A few weeks ago, parts of Unicoi County flooded for the third time this year. When I went out to survey the damage, a portion of road collapsed just a few minutes after we drove over it. It was clear that we needed to do something. Our office worked to connect federal, state, and local officials to begin addressing the impact of the most recent floods and to take steps to prevent future flooding. It’s clear that we have a lot of work ahead of us still, but we are committed to helping those affected by the flooding. But that’s the point: despite this crisis, there are a whole host of problems many folks are facing, and I want all of you to know that we’re ready to help you however we can.
The coronavirus may have temporarily changed how my office operates, but it has not affected our ability to serve you. As our state begins to reopen and our communities continue to adjust to the coronavirus, my staff and I stand ready to assist you. If you need assistance with any issues, please contact my Kingsport office at 423-247-8161, my Morristown office at 423-254-1400, or send my offices an email by visiting roe.house.gov.