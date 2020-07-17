Next week, Congress will return to Washington to begin consideration of additional coronavirus relief packages. Already, we have seen the tremendous impact that programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) have had on our district. The PPP issues forgivable loans to businesses to help them keep their employees on the payroll during the coronavirus crisis. According to data released by the Treasury Department, PPP loans have already helped businesses in the First Congressional District retain over 86,000 jobs since the start of April. I strongly supported the CARES Act, which created the PPP, and I am glad that we are directly seeing the benefits of this legislation in Northeast Tennessee.
Congress recently extended the deadline to apply for PPP loans to Aug. 8, so if you are a small business owner who needs assistance, I encourage you to contact your local lender and visit the SBA website at www.sba.gov/coronavirus for more information about PPP and other small business relief.
Even with the tremendous impact that the PPP and the CARES Act have had, our economy still faces many challenges. Every industry has been impacted by this virus, and businesses across the board are still testing out new practices to keep their workers and their customers safe. Other businesses, like those in the restaurant or live entertainment industries that rely on bringing a large number of customers into a physical area, have had to completely change how they operate in some cases or cease operations altogether in other cases. We’re not out of the woods yet. Our economy still has a long road to recovery ahead, and over the next few weeks I will be working with my colleagues in Congress to target relief to the industries and sectors of our country that need them the most.
We all to want to visit our favorite restaurants and shop at our favorite businesses. But to do so, we must do it safely. It may seem like a nuisance, but keeping physical distance from others in public if possible and wearing a covering over your nose and mouth when you are in close quarters are the best ways to ensure that we prevent new infections. As of July 14, there are 1,163 confirmed active cases in counties in our district. At least one medical center in our area recently announced that its COVID-19 coronavirus unit is at capacity, and projections show that our region’s medical centers will struggle to respond to new coronavirus infections in the coming weeks if current infection trends continue.
The state of Tennessee is continuing to offer free coronavirus testing across the state. You can find the testing site nearest you and more information about the state’s response to the coronavirus by visiting https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/. We don’t want any more of our friends and neighbors to get sick, and we don’t want another forced shutdown to devastate our economy. So let’s all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus and keep our economy open.
Several school districts in our area have announced plans to resume in-person classes in the coming weeks, and keeping coronavirus numbers low will also make it easier for schools to safely reopen. We all want to see our children and grandchildren succeed in school, and we know that students are best served by in-person instruction. Many students, particularly those in low-income households or rural areas, do not have reliable access to internet or other resources required for remote learning. If schools are unable to resume in-person instruction due to the public health crisis, then these students will not have the same opportunity to succeed as their peers. The past few months have reaffirmed our appreciation for the hard work that teachers and school workers do, as many parents had to balance their own work with their children’s remote education while schools were shut down. Our students deserve the best education, and we should do everything we can to provide our schools and teachers the resources they need to safely reopen.
It’s easy to become fatigued by the constant barrage of news about the coronavirus and its effects on our country. However, it is just as important as ever for us to remain vigilant and keep ourselves and our neighbors healthy. These are extraordinary times, but together we will get through this. As Congress returns to Washington over the next few weeks, I will continue fighting to provide our community with the resources we need to fight this virus and safely reopen.