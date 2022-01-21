As a Christian ministry that is called to serve children and their biological families in Jesus’ name, Holston United Methodist Home for Children is very clear in selecting Christian foster and adoptive families that align with our Statement of Faith. Foster families are an extension of our ministry team that live their lives and shine their light in a way that points children to the healing and salvation gospel of Jesus Christ. Foster families are on duty 24/7 with the children they serve. Their personal and private lives are on display to the children that they minister to as representatives of Holston Home.
Our decisions do not mean that other families don’t have the ability to care for youth — it simply means that there is not an alignment with values, beliefs, and goals which will not lead to a healthy and successful partnership. We want to love all people and we know that the Lord loves all people. It is not unloving to be intentional in selecting who we partner with in ministry. When families come with a different faith, we try to help them find another agency. Other agencies are not hard to find. In Tennessee, for example, there are six secular agencies that serve children and families to every one faith-based agency like ours.
There can be confusion around who our ministry serves and who public funds are intended to support. We serve hurt, neglected, and traumatized children and their biological families. They do not have to align with our Statement of Faith for us to serve and minister to them. We hold our staff and foster parents to a different standard. They are not our clients and are not the intended recipients of public funds. Children are the intended recipients.
The public funds that we receive are used for the children, and they are used for non-religious expenses. These include, for instance, the basic needs of children (food, shelter, clothing), educational costs of our school, and the administrative costs without which these services could not be provided, such as accounting, human resources, and maintenance.
Importantly, we supplement these funds with the charitable donations that we raise. In other words, the government could not provide these services to children using only their subsidies — donors save taxpayers significant amounts of money with their generosity. We also use our charitable gifts to pay for our religious activities so that we don’t use public dollars for religious or fundraising purposes.
We must stay true to the Christian faith that motivates us to engage in this ministry. If the courts or the government were to decide to exclude us from public funds for foster care and adoption services, even though we have been receiving them for decades, we would continue to do what we could. However, we would be able to serve far fewer children. Excluding faith-based child placing agencies means that children and families lose, communities lose, and our state’s overburdened child welfare system loses. We believe those losses are too significant not to fight for what God has done with the ministry of Holston Home for the last 126 years.