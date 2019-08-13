Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.