Many businesses shut down several weeks ago to comply with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order asking Tennesseans to stay home unless they were conducting essential business.
Now those restrictions are slowly lifting, which has been met with both praise for getting people back to work and criticism for potentially causing a spike in our COVID-19 cases.
Some businesses are opening and complying with safety measures with plexiglass barriers between customers and employees, masks and gloves, tape on the floor to remind customers to distance themselves six feet and signs telling people where to enter and exit.
These are all worthy ways of keeping the virus from spreading. But we also believe the success of getting people back to work comes down to personal responsibility and common sense. …
You can choose to drive to the big-box retailers where hundreds of people are shopping, or you can choose to turn into the parking lot of a smaller, locally owned business that’s reopening this week in spite of the financial hit they’ve taken because of the restrictions.
You can choose to shop for what you need when you need it and leave enough food and toilet paper for others.
You can choose to wash your hands before and after you come into contact with others.
You can choose to limit the contact with others outside of work.
There are many things in this world, and especially with this virus, that we cannot control.
But we can control what we do. How we treat others. How we will support our business owners and those who’ve lost their jobs during this pandemic.
We can choose to stop tattling like third-graders when someone doesn’t do what we think they should be doing.
We can do what we think we should be doing.
We are all living in a pandemic, but we aren’t all in the same boat.
We can choose to offer others the same consideration to keep their families safe that we would want them to offer us.