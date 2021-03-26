JEFFERSON CITY- Emilee Futrell scored her second goal of the game with 1:27 left in the first overtime period as Carson-Newman University recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and defeated Tusculum University 3-2 in South Atlantic Conference women's soccer action Thursday afternoon at a rainy McCown Field.
Futrell, who scored twice in the Eagles' road win over the Pioneers on Monday night, collected a pass from Jente Kuper and volleyed home the winning goal from 15 yards for Carson-Newman (3-1-0, 3-1-0 SAC), which moved into first place in the pod with the victory in a match played in muddy field conditions with standing water throughout the pitch.
Brianna Garcia scored twice in a span of 16 minutes midway through the second half for the Pioneers (2-4-1, 2-2-1 SAC), who remain tied for second place with Lincoln Memorial with one game remaining in the regular season.
The Pioneers had the first strong chance of the game in the 12th minute as a shot by Haig was tipped over the goal by Eagle keeper Lilly Ebner. On the ensuing corner kick, Haig had an opportunity from in front but Ebner dove across to make the stop.
Carson-Newman grabbed a 1-0 lead at 15:24 as Futrell scored her third goal in the last two matches after taking a pass from Makayla Garner, getting around a challenge from Tusculum keeper Cece Mortensen 10 yards out and tapping the ball into an open net. At 24:12, Garner pushed the Eagles up 2-0 as she broke free and delivered her third goal of the season, with an assist to Addie Henry.
Tusculum continued to get pressure on the Carson-Newman goal, as Ebner had to make a save on Jamila Thombs in the 28th minute. Mortensen lunged to make a stop on an effort by Kristina Markfort in the 37th minute, then watched as Molly Bukiewicz fired just wide of the far post in the 40th minute.
The Pioneers got on the scoreboard with exactly 27 minutes remaining as a cross from Thombs went to Garcia at the far post, who connected for her first career goal which cut the Eagles' lead to 2-1. Futrell nearly got her second of the game in the 70th minute, but her blast from straight out went just wide.
Tusculum got the equalizer with 13:41 remaining as a short corner kick from Kaitlyn Watson went to Brooke Radcliffe, whose pass to the front was played by a defender directly to Garcia, who fired into the net to knot the score at 2-2.
Mortensen came up with a save on a shot from the Eagles' Markford with just under five minutes left, and neither team had a shot attempt the rest of regulation as the match headed into extra time.
Neither team was able to build any sort of offensive attack in the first overtime period, until Kuper stepped in front of a clearing attempt at the top of the box and headed a pass toward Futrell, who swung and volleyed the ball past Mortensen for the winning goal.
Carson-Newman outshot Tusculum 14-11 for the match, and the Eagles were called for 11 fouls to 10 by the Pioneers. Each team had five corner kicks, while Carson-Newman was flagged seven times for offsides and Tusculum was called three times.
Mortensen finished the match with four saves for the Pioneers, while Ebner had five of her six saves in the first half for the Eagles.
Tusculum will conclude its regular season on Thursday, April 1 at Lincoln Memorial for a 12:30 p.m. match with the Railsplitters. The teams played to a 1-1 draw at Pioneer Field on March 3.