Photographer Richie Hayward, whose excellent collection covers virtually anything outdoors, will present his work during an art show from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, on the Tusculum University campus.
Hayward’s eclectic photographs, which include landscapes, wildlife and regional culture and some abstracts, will be on display in the Clem Allison Gallery of the Shulman Center. During the show, he will be available to explain his work and provide guidance to photographers at all levels.
“Richie’s work will provide the audience with a wonderful exploration of the outdoors from multiple angles and leave people inspired by nature and the human interaction with it,” said Bill Bledsoe, assistant professor and gallery director for Tusculum’s art department, in a news release. “People will also be impressed with his diversity of photography, including his abstract work, which demonstrates his range of talent.”
Hayward, a Jonesborough resident, has held a longtime interest in outdoor photography and was able to expand on it when he retired after a 29-year career in law enforcement in Florida. According to his website, his retirement has enabled him to travel and photograph wildlife and scenic photos in North and Central America.
The site said he has also made two photo safaris to South Africa so he could take pictures of the endangered rhinoceros, elephant, cheetah and other animals. Hayward said it was important to photograph these animals in their natural environment now because of their endangered status.
“I love to share my photographs with the community and welcome the opportunity to talk about how the images came to be,” Hayward said. “I am not a professional photographer, but I hope my collection will inspire others who are interested in this craft to pursue it. It is a wonderful and fulfilling activity.”
Hayward is currently exhibiting at Rouge Salon and Gallery in Johnson City. For more information and samples of his work, please visit https://richiehaywardphotography.zenfolio.com/.