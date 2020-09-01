Kelsey Brooke Palmer, of Greeneville, married Benjamin Wayne McInturff, of Chuckey, in a 7 p.m. ceremony at Hidden Meadows on July 11, 2020.
Rev. Jeff Gibson officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Jamey and Karen Palmer of Greeneville.
The groom is the son of John and Angela McInturff of Chuckey.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Chloe Keys, of Chuckey, served as junior bridesmaid.
Samantha Melton, of Afton, served as matron of honor.
Bridesmaids were Krista Sensabaugh, of Greeneville; Shayna O’Laughlin, of Greeneville; Madi McInturff, of Chuckey; and Abby Keys, of Chuckey.
Flower Girl was Maggie Mae McAmis, of Greeneville.
John McInturff, of Chuckey, was best man.
Groomsmen were Trandon Ottinger, of Greeneville; Jamison Palmer, of Greeneville; Will Shaw, of Mohawk; and Jonah Palmer, of Greeneville.
The bride wore a soft white sleeveless ball gown with an open back, beaded front, and small train. She carried a boquet of white roses accented with other white flowers and greenery. The base of the bouquet was adorned with one of the bride’s grandmother’s diamond cross necklaces.
The mother of the bride wore a blush, knee length dress.
The mother of the groom wore a navy, knee length dress.
They wore corsages of white roses with greenery.
Attendants wore long, dusty blue, V-neck dresses.
The sanctuary arbor was decorated with white flowers, white sheer, and greenery. A communion barrel was decorated with a lace doily and barrels marking the beginning of the aisle were decorated with lanterns, white flowers and greenery.
Violinist Elizabeth Bell and guitarist Dakota Bell provided music.
A reception, also held at Hidden Meadows, followed the ceremony.
The two-tiered white wedding cake featured roses, greenery, pearls and was topped with a silver M. The groom’s cake had a small replica of a Bobcat scooping chocolate rocks with a sign that read McInturff Lawn and Landscape.
A rehearsal dinner hosted by John and Angela McInturff was held at Hidden Meadows.
The couple honeymooned in Montana.
The bride is employed as a receptionist with Farm Bureau.
The groom is employed as a dispatcher with Greeneville Light & Power System and is the owner of McInturff Lawn and Landscape LLC.
The couple will reside in Chuckey, Tennessee.