Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Parkway Products, LLC officials announced today the company will invest $5.7 million to expand its existing operations in Greene County.
Parkway will create 160 new jobs at its injection molding facility over the next five years, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Located at 1609 Industrial Road, the expansion will allow the company to add several lines and assist in the purchase and installation of new assets, tooling costs and space.
Founded in 1946, Parkway has 10 facilities in the United States and Mexico, According to the news release, “the company is a leader in six niche injection mold processes and has an extensive history and expertise in the aerospace and electronics, agriculture, off-road truck, automotive, healthcare, industrial and infrastructure markets.”