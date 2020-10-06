The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights dropped to 7-5-1 Monday with a 6-3 home loss to Pigeon Forge.
The Lady Black Knights got on the board first when Jessica Morrison blasted a shot through the hands of the Lady Tiger keeper in the 4th minute.
Pigeon Forge stormed back with three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 halftime lead.
Pigeon Forge scored three more goals in the second half, but the Lady Black Knights continued to battle and both Madison Marion and Marci Merrill each notched goals.
The Lady Black Knights will host Sullivan South on senior night on Tuesday. JV kicks off at 6 p.m.