HARROGATE — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team went 1-2 in Sunday’s bracket matches to finish fourth at the 2021 Railsplitter Classic. The three-day, eight-team tournament was held at Hillcrest Lanes and hosted by Lincoln Memorial University.
In the Baker Best-of-7 game format, the Pioneers opened the bracket round with a 4-2 win over No. 23 Kentucky Wesleyan College. TU won the first game 194-178, but the Panthers evened the match with a 187-169 win in the second game. The Pioneers won the third game 228-200 and took a 3-1 lead in the match with a 220-188 win in the fourth. KWC won the fifth game 180-158, but TU closed out the match with a 203-171 win.
The Pioneers advanced to face host LMU and a chance to move onto the championship match. The 11th-ranked Railsplitters won the first two games 202-195 and 183-172. But Tusculum bounced back with three straight wins by scores of 189-161, 213-185 and 211-193. But LMU answered with a 236-151 win in the fourth and outlasted the Pioneers 211-193 in the deciding game to move onto the finals.
Tusculum would face Mercyhurst University in the third-place match and would fall 4-2 including a tough 169-165 in the sixth.
UAB claimed the team title by knocking off LMU 4-3 in the championship match as the Blazers rallied from a 3-1 deficit. LMU was second, followed by Mercyhurst, Tusculum, Kentucky Wesleyan, Valparaiso University, Spalding University and Belmont Abbey College.
The Pioneers went 7-6 on the weekend to move to 11-14 overall for the season.
Prior to the Railsplitter Classic, Tusculum’s Jordan Mundt was named the East Coast Conference Rookie Bowler of the Week on Thursday.
Mundt, a freshman from Arlington, opened her collegiate career in fine fashion as she earned All-Tournament honors at the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational in Valley Park, Missouri.
She posted a 214.67 scoring average, which was the third-best in the tournament field as she tallied 1,288 pins in her six traditional scored matches. She was one of only seven bowlers to eclipse a 200 average as she bowled a program-record 257 against 23rd-ranked Lincoln Memorial.
TRACK & FIELD
Another School Record
JOHNSON CITY — Tusculum University had a top-five finisher in four of the five men's events in which it competed and had another school record in women's competition, as the Pioneers competed on the second day of the Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational, held at the ETSU Athletics Center on Saturday.
The Pioneers will compete in the Champion College Invitational on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
MEN'S RECAP
Freshman Jordan Taylor finished fourth overall in the 60 meters, with a time of 6.88 seconds in the finals after placing second in prelims at 6.91 seconds. His time of 6.88 seconds ranks him second on the program's performance list. Sophomore Devan Hart had a career-best time of 7.05 seconds and took 11th overall.
In the 200 meters, Taylor took fourth place in 21.98 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in program history which places him second on the program's performance list. Hart ran 22.80 to finish 12th overall and move up to sixth on the performance list.
Senior Althiery Leontes matched his career-best time of 8.57 seconds and was fourth in the finals of the 60 hurdles, after qualifying in sixth at 8.86 seconds. Leontes ran in the 200 meters and took 13th with a time of 22.82 seconds.
In the long jump, freshmen Javell Brown and Javon Brown were third and fourth, respectively, and were separated by just one-half inch in the results. Javell Brown leaped 13.74 meters (45 feet, 1 inch) while Javon Brown was right behind at 13.73 meters (45 feet, 1/2 inch).
Sophomore Alex Higgins finished 15th in the shot put at 12.30 meters (40 feet, 4 1/4 inches) and senior Zach Lane took 18th at 11.85 meters (38 feet, 10 1/2 inches).
WOMEN'S RECAP
Freshman Justice Wade broke the school record in the 60-meter dash, running 7.94 seconds for the first sub-8.00 time in program history. Wade finished 10th overall in the 60, and was 14th in the 200 at 26.37 seconds.
Junior Earthaiza Watkins placed 11th in the 400 meters at 1:01.79, and was 19th in the 200 meters at 27.03 seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Watkins, freshman Emily Coddington, Wade and freshman Judy Chellah finished fourth in 4:15.82, ranking the quartet eighth on the school's performance list.
Wilson Sets Record
JOHNSON CITY — The Tusculum University indoor track and field teams opened their third straight weekend of competition on Friday at the two-day Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational, hosted by East Tennessee State University.
The Pioneers competed in six events between the men and the women on Friday, with a full day of competition starting Saturday at 10 a.m. at the ETSU Athletics Center.
WOMEN'S RECAP
Junior Destini Wilson broke her own school record in the long jump, leaping 5.32 meters (17 feet, 5 1/2 inches) in the last of her six jumps to break her own record of 5.30 meters (17 feet, 4 3/4 inches) she set at the same meet in 2019 and matched last weekend at the VMI Winter Relays.
Wilson also recorded a season-best mark in the high jump, clearing 1.55 meters (5 feet, 1 inch) to take third place in a field of 14 competitors. Wilson cleared on her first attempt on each of her first four jumps, and tied for her fourth-best height in her career at 1.55 meters.
In the 800 meters, freshman Judy Chellah finished eighth overall in a time of 2:26.26, with freshman Emily Coddington right behind her in ninth with a time of 2:26.27. Those times are the fourth and fifth-fastest, respectively, in program history, and leave Chellah and Coddington second and third on the Tusculum performance list in the event.
Sophomore Erin Bruce finished 11th in the mile run with a time of 5:53.03, putting her seventh on the school's all-time performance list.
MEN'S RECAP
Sophomore Caleb Archer finished eighth overall in the mile with a career-best time of 4:38.05, shaving 4 1/2 seconds off his previous best set earlier this season at the KMS Invitational. Archer climbed into seventh place on the program performance list with his result on Friday.
Freshman Javon Brown finished ninth in the long jump with a best mark of 6.51 meters (21 feet, 4 1/4 inches), which is the sixth-best mark in program history and moves him up to third on the school performance list.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Pioneers Roll
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The Tusculum University men's lacrosse team opened its 2021 season with a 14-5 victory at Alderson Broaddus University on Saturday.
Braden Elam finished with three goals and two assists, and Kale Lawrence and Nate Raymond each scored three goals for the Pioneers (1-0), who outscored the Battlers (0-1) 9-2 in the second half including a run of seven straight goals spanning the third and fourth quarters.
Nathan Fraser led Tusculum's dominance on faceoffs in the match, winning 14 of 16 and collecting 14 ground balls, the third-most in a game in program history. The Pioneers won 20 of 22 faceoffs in the match, helping Tusculum to a 38-21 advantage in shots and a 35-11 edge in ground balls.
Jordan Daniel scored two goals for the Pioneers, with Lorenz Brown collecting a goal and an assist. Tristan Kirkham and Josh Pickford each had a goal for the Pioneers, who received assists from Sean Dunn, Riley Burns and Luke Doehring in the win.
Conner Calmbacher led the Battlers with two goals, but AB never led and were outshot in the first, third and fourth quarters by a combined margin of 34-13.
On defense, Connor Coleman had four ground balls and three caused turnovers, with two ground balls apiece for Addie Wilkins, Elam, Brown and Lawrence. Kashawn Shifflett paced the Battlers on defense with two ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Both teams finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage, while Tusculum was 14-for-17 on clears and Alderson Broaddus went 18-for-22.
In goal, Ross Geiger collected four saves to earn the win for the Pioneers.
Tusculum travels to Chowan on Sunday.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Records Fall
Program records fell and career-highs were set as Tusculum men’s volleyball nearly made a comeback against the visiting Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters on Friday night.
The Railsplitters (2-6, 1-0 IVA) won 25-15, 25-21, 221-25, 21-25, 18-16 over the Pioneers (0-4, 0-1 IVA). This was only Tusculum’s second match in program history to go five sets.
Lincoln Memorial’s offense was sparked by double-digit kills from Justin Sharfenaker (15), Cole Campisano (14), and Pedro Carvalho (13). The latter hit a fiery .579 for the match. AJ Risavy was responsible for 45 assists in the win. Three Railsplitters recorded a service ace: Carvalho, Jacob Titus, and Sharfenaker. Defensively, Sharfenaker also led the team with nine digs, followed closely by seven from Campisano. Titus is credited with a team-best four total blocks (one solo, three assists).
Shaun Kampshoff was electric off the bench, firing 17 kills in four sets played. Three Pioneers set career highs in kills: Colby Landry (11), Shaphar Grant (10), and Dane Loup (9). Lucas Blanco racked up 46 assists, the second-most in program history. Loup also landed the first two aces of his young career. Blanco and Kampshoff rounded out the column with one apiece. Taylor Phillips tied his career-high 12 digs, while Landry (9) and Loup (7) set new personal bests. Caleb Slater had a hand in every TU block on the evening, recording seven block assists, a collegiate-high and second-most in TU history. Blanco and Kampshoff also contributed three block assists.
Grant’s .533 rate (10 kills/2 errors/15 attempts) has upped the program hitting percentage record (15-19 attempts). Landry’s .389 clip (11 kills/4 errors/18 attempts) ranks second-best in the same category.
Friday's 127 attacks and 56 assists now stand as the most in a match throughout program history. The seven total blocks is a five-set best, as are the 43 digs (second-most all-time). Tusculum’s 58 kills are the second-most in a match as well.
Lincoln Memorial ended the match with a .293 hitting percentage with 55 kills and 19 attack errors in 123 total attempts. Tusculum totaled 58 kills, 27 errors, and 127 swings for a .244 hitting percentage. The Pioneers led the Railsplitters in assists (56-48), digs (43-36), and aces (4-3), while the teams tied with seven total blocks each.
Tusculum will host Georgetown (Ky.) at 7 p.m. Friday.