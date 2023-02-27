SALISBURY, N.C. — For the second time last week, the Tusculum Pioneers overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to rally to an 89-77 win at Catawba on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Trailing 47-36 at halftime, the Pioneers (15-10) outscored the Catawba Indians 53-30 in the second half while shooting a 18-of-25 (72%) in the final period, including 7-of-10 from 3-point territory.
Tusculum extends its winning streak to five and ends a seven-game winning streak for Catawba (20-7, 15-3 SAC), which already clinched the SAC Piedmont Division title earlier this month.
Tusculum used a 29-11 run in a span of 9:50 where Pioneers made 12 of 14 shots, including a perfect 5-of-5 from junior forward Inady Legiste, to turn a 54-45 deficit into a 74-65 lead with 5:33 left.
Junior Kobe Funderburk led Tusculum with a game-high 20 points as he drilled a career-high six 3-pointers on nine attempts.
Legiste finished with 15 points, including a dozen in the second half. Sophomore KJ Crump added a season-best 13 points, James West IV had 11 and Jalen Crowder scored eight points during Tusculum's second half run.
Catawba’s Kaleb Wallace had 16 points off the bench.
Tusculum trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.
On Wednesday, the Pioneers overcame a 17-point deficit for a 97-94 double-overtime win at Anderson.
The Pioneers finished the game shooting 54.2 percent, including 13-of-24 from 3-point land, and were 12-of-18 from the free throw line.
Tusculum outrebounded Catawba 41-38. Legiste and Makai Olden each had nine boards.
Tusculum is the No. 2 seed in the SAC Mountain Division and will host Wingate (No. 3 in Piedmont) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a SAC tournament quarterfinal.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Catawba 73
Tusculum 63
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College got a game-high 20 points and seven assists from Lyrik Thorne in a South Atlantic Conference win.
The Indians (24-4, 16-2 SAC), the top team in the latest NCAA Division II Southeast Region rankings, won their ninth straight game and improved to 14-0 at home by building a 19-point lead against the Pioneers (20-8, 11-7 SAC), who would rally within seven in the fourth quarter before Catawba went on a 10-0 run to regain control.
Three players recorded double-doubles for the Pioneers.
Jami Tham had 18 points and 11 rebounds to set the SAC single-season record with 25 double-doubles. Tham had shared the record of 24 with Kayla Marosites of Carson-Newman, which she set during the 2019-20 season.
Mya Belton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Deidre Cheremond added 10 points and 17 boards off the bench.
Tusculum last had three players with double-doubles in a game on Nov. 25, 2014, when Rainey Story, Kristen McMillion and Brianna Mitchell did so at Brevard.
Tusculum, the second-place finisher in the SAC Mountain Division, will host Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC Championship quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Lenoir-Rhyne (21-7, 11-7 SAC), third in the SAC Piedmont Division, lost 80-77 at UVA Wise on Saturday for its second straight loss and fifth in its last eight games.
Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Tusculum 73-66 at Pioneer Arena on Feb. 11 in the only regular-season meeting between the teams.
BASEBALL
Pioneers Sweep
Tyler Ranel hit a pair of home runs in the first game, including a grand slam, as Tusculum swept a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader with UVA Wise 10-4 and 6-1 on Sunday at Pioneer Park.
Ranel went 3-for-6 with two homers and six RBI in Tusculum’s 10-4 win in the opener.
Tusculum starter Seth Willis (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, walked four and struck out nine.
In Tusculum's 6-1 win in the nightcap, starter Brady Salyards (3-0) worked five innings for the win. He gave up seven hits, a run, walked none and struck out seven.
Billy Quinn tossed two perfect innings for his first save.
Tusculum shortstop Ben Scartz went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
The Pioneers have won 10 of their last 11 games to imrpove to 10-3 overall and 2-1 in the SAC. UVA Wise falls to 4-12, 1-2.
Tusculum will host King University at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Pioneers Take 2
The Pioneers defeated Southern Wesleyan 11-3 and 13-4 in a doubleheader at Tusculum on Friday.
In the 11-3 win in the first game, Tusculum's Sammy Jimenez went 3-for-4 with four RBI and Claire Smeltzer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Tusculum's Ireland Cavanaugh (4-3) went the distance in the circle. In six innings, she gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out 10. All three Southern Wesleyan runs were earned.
In Tusculum's 13-4 win in the second game, Smeltzer went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Kallyn Newport was 3-for-4 with a double; Jimenez was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; Chloe Freischmidt was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI; and Maddie McBride had a home run and two RBI.
Tusculum starter Keylon Reynolds (2-1) pitched three innings for the win. She gave up three hits, four runs (two earned), walked one and struck out two.
Emily Sappington tossed two scoreless innings for her first save. She gave up a hit and struck out three.
Tusculum (11-8) plays at South Atlantic Conference newcomer Emory & Henry at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Men 6th, Women 9th
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Tusculum men and women wrapped up competition at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship on Sunday at the JDL Fast Track.
The Pioneer men had 11 scoring performances on Sunday and finished sixth overall with 47 points, while the Tusculum women had five scorers on Sunday and ended ninth with 20 points.
Tusculum will await the announcement of qualifiers for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship. Selections will be unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 28 for the championship meet, which will be held March 10-11 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
MEN'S RECAP
Senior Zackary Nelson finished second in the 400 meters at 48.39 seconds and took sixth in the 200 meters at 22.20 seconds, while junior Dorian Craven earned fourth place in the 400 meters at 49.73 seconds. Junior Jamal Cash was seventh in the 60 hurdles at 8.61 seconds.
Senior Antonio Aparicio was second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:54.32, breaking his own school record of 1:55.11 set at the VMI Winter Relays on Feb. 4.
In the 60 meters, senior Marquel Pittman was third at 6.81 seconds, followed by senior Jordan Taylor in fifth place at 6.85 seconds and junior Tyrell Edwards in seventh at 6.88 seconds.
The Tusculum 4x400 relay of sophomore Stephen Brewer, Craven, Pittman and Nelson took third place with a time of 3:18.70, the fourth-best time in program history.
In field events, freshman Daryl Smith Jr. was eighth in the triple jump at 14.08 meters (46 feet, 2 1/2 inches). Freshman Adrian Gumm took eighth in the shot put at 13.34 meters (43 feet, 9 1/4 inches) and freshman Gavin Rowell was 12th with a season-best mark of 12.98 meters (42 feet, 7 inches).
Wingate collected 178 points to win the team championship, with Lenoir-Rhyne second at 156 points and Carson-Newman in third with 69 points.
WOMEN'S RECAP
Freshman Theresa Green-White accounted for 10 of the Pioneers' 20 points at the meet after running in three finals on Sunday. Green-White was fourth in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.92 seconds that broke her own school record of 8.99 seconds set at the Mondo College Invitational on Jan. 14. Green-White took sixth place in the 60 meters at 7.84 seconds and was seventh in the 200 meters at 25.73 seconds.
Freshman Kiera Taylor was fourth in the 60 meters at 7.78 seconds, and junior Emily Coddington placed fourth in the mile with a career-best time of 5:06.23, the third-best time in program history and eight seconds quicker than her career best of 5:14.29 that she set in Saturday's preliminaries.
Wingate won the team championship with 203 points, with Lenoir-Rhyne in second with 133.5 points and Catawba third with 80 points.
WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
PIONEERS GRIND OUT CLOSE WINS IN JACKSONVILLE
FINALE
JACKSONVILLE,
Fla. --- The Tusculum University beach volleyball team
went 2-0 on the final day in Jacksonville (Feb. 26). The duo of Emma Johnson and Hannah Marsh completed a perfect 4-0 weekend, clinching both Sunday contests.
Tusculum
(2-2) heads to Cajun Country for another stacked tournament to start March, the Tiger Beach Challenge. The Pioneers are scheduled to face the North Alabama Lions, No. 5 LSU Tigers, Central Arkansas Bears, and UAB Blazers.
Match
1: Tusculum 3, Jacksonville 2
The
Nos. 2, 3, and 5 tallied the victories over Division I Jacksonville, all in three sets. Four of the five flights needed a decisive third frame.
It
took Jordyn Anderson and Kyla Oppenhuis 1:07 to win their second flight battle, 12-21, 26-24, 20-18.
At
No. 3, Johnson and Marsh pulled off the reverse sweep 20-22, 21-16, 15-10.
As
the fifth flight, Landry Tea and Riley Rushing came from behind to win 21-18, 9-21, 15-9.
Kassidy
Mercado and Morgan Pacione fell by identical scores at No. 1, 21-10, 21-10.
Charlyn
Miller and Katie McLamb nearly edged out their Dolphin counterparts, but dropped their fourth flight 18-21, 21-11, 8-15.
Match
2: Tusculum 3, Tampa 2
The
Pioneers recorded their first-ever win over the Spartans in the fifth all-time meeting between the programs.
For
Tusculum, the 3-5’s notched the necessary victories.
Johnson
and Marsh wrapped up the contest with their 21-15, 13-21, 15-11 finale.
Miller
and McLamb picked up their first win as a pair at No. 4 via a 13-21, 22-20, 15-8 decision.
Tea
and Rushing finished out their perfect day with a nearly identical performance in their three set win, 21-19, 9-21, 15-10.
Falling
were the top two flights, both in two frames.
At
No. 1 were Mercado and Pacione with a 21-13, 21-10 loss.
Anderson
and Oppenhuis were on the wrong side of a 21-17, 21-18 advantage.
In
the exhibition sixth flight, Sofia Richmond and Abbie Holt fell 13-21, 16-21.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
TUSCULUM BREAKS HITTING PERCENTAGE RECORD AT
MOREHOUSE
ATLANTA,
Ga. --- The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team shattered
the program’s single-match hitting percentage (.452) with its sweep at Morehouse on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 25).
The
Pioneers (4-11) swept the Maroon Tigers (0-7) by scores of 25-11, 25-14, 25-18. Morehouse has not won a set all season. Additionally, 13 Pioneers saw action in the contest.
Bryce
Clemons led the Maroon Tigers with five kills on a .375 hitting percentage. Both Jalen Campbell and Myles Tucker tallied four assists, while Aiden Pullian and Williams Babalola landed the team’s service aces. Tucker scooped up a team-best six digs, as both
Babalola (all solos) and Pullian (all assists) recorded two total blocks.
Jabes
de la Cruz fired 12 kills on a .688 clip to torch the Maroon Tigers. Deklan Wingo added eight kills on a .700 rate, ahead of Noa Svendsen’s seven kills. Both figures rank within the top-five across program history. Thiago Da Silva made his collegiate debut
to record 27 assists. De la Cruz added five aces and six digs to lead the way for the Pioneers. Shaphar Grant had his biggest impact at the net, credited with four total blocks (one solo, three assists).
Morehouse
hit -.020 as a team with 13 kills and 14 errors on 49 total attempts. Tusculum averaged .452 with 44 kills, 11 errors, and 73 total attacks. The Pioneers led the Maroon Tigers in assists (39-12), service aces (8-2), digs (21-17), and total blocks (7-4).
Tusculum’s
worst set was the first set, finishing with 13 kills on a .429 clip. The Pioneers were helped by seven attack errors by the Maroon Tigers. TU forced a Morehouse timeout after a 5-0 run, highlighted by three blocks in a four-point span. MC got four back before
a ridiculous spurt fueled by the serves of de la Cruz, Wingo, and Jake Whyte. Wingo went 4-for-5 on his swings in the frame.
De
la Cruz tacked on six kills on eight tries in set two, while all five of Matt Moore’s digs were recorded in the span. Both Svendsen and Wingo added four kills as Tusculum fired .462 as a team. The Pioneers also landed five aces in the set. TU went on several
mini runs, finishing the set on a 4-0 run. Off of a Da Silva assist, Whyte recorded a kill. De la Cruz notched back-to-back aces, closing out the frame with a Maroon Tiger error.
Taylor
West entered as a hitter in the third set, going 4-for-5 in his stint, joined by five strikes by de la Cruz. Jaden Bramhall contributed two kills and two solo blocks in his lone set of play. Morehouse kept it close within the first few scores of the frame
until a Maroon Tiger service error sparked a 10-of-14 stretch for TU. The home team attempted to make a run at the end, but ill-timed unforced miscues clinched the match for the Pioneers.
Tusculum
makes a short trip to Lees-McRae to end the month (Feb. 28). The Pioneers and Bobcats have agreed to a 7 p.m. start in Banner Elk.
MEN'S LACROSSE
EIGHTH-RANKED WINGATE CLAIMS 20-8 VICTORY OVER TUSCULUM
WINGATE, N.C. --- Marc Cottage Jr. scored seven goals and Danny Riley recorded six assists as eighth-ranked Wingate University defeated Tusculum University 20-8 in South Atlantic Conference men's lacrosse action Saturday afternoon.
Willie Grieco had three goals and three assists and Joey Moran scored three goals for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 SAC), who ran off nine straight goals in the second half after opening the game with five consecutive goals.
Will Cookman and Tristan Kirkham scored three goals apiece for the Pioneers (3-1, 0-1 SAC) and Jordan Daniel had a goal and three assists for Tusculum, which was outshot 53-31 by Wingate and lost the faceoff battle to the Bulldogs by a 22-10 margin.
The Pioneers were 4-for-8 with the man advantage, with two goals apiece from Cookman and Kirkham. Tusculum finished with 26 turnovers to 20 by Wingate and were 16-for-28 on clears compared to 17-for-20 by the Bulldogs.
Cottage scored three goals in the first nine minutes as the Bulldogs went up 5-0 following a goal from Moran with 3:51 left in the opening quarter. Tusculum got on the scoreboard with 3:29 remaining on a goal from Cookman, but Zach Samson scored in the final minute to push Wingate's lead to 6-1 after a quarter.
The teams played even in the second quarter, with the Pioneers receiving two goals from Kirkham and a goal and an assist from both Wesley Phillips and Daniel. Daniel's goal came with seven seconds remaining in the half and pulled the Pioneers within 10-5 at intermission.
After a goal from Cottage gave Wingate an 11-5 lead just 18 seconds into the second half, the Pioneers received back-to-back man-up goals from Cookman and Kirkham to cut the deficit to 11-7 with 11:43 left in the quarter. Cottage and Grieco would respond with two goals apiece, including three in a span of 92 seconds, as Wingate carried a 15-7 lead to the final quarter.
Wingate collected the first five goals of the fourth quarter, coming from five different players, before Cookman ended the Tusculum drought with his third goal of the game and second man-up goal with 44 seconds left.
Tusculum had 46 ground balls as a team, led by five from Kirkham and four apiece from Aaron Fabelo and Bryce Grimball. Nolan Ross and Bauer Swystun each had two caused turnovers, with Fabelo winning eight out of 17 on faceoffs.
Riley had six ground balls to lead the Bulldogs, and shared the team lead of two caused turnovers with Peyton Farley and Grieco. Dylan Rupprecht went 12-for-16 on faceoffs and had eight ground balls, with Donovan Jones going 10-for-14 with four ground balls for Wingate.
Tusculum goalkeeper Riley Semmes finished with 16 saves for the Pioneers while Johnny Caponi had five saves in the first 55 minutes and Ashton Loe had one stop in the final five minutes for Wingate.
The Pioneers will return to the road to face Lees-McRae on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. in Banner Elk, North Carolina. The Bobcats are 0-5 which includes back-to-back losses to ranked teams Anderson and Colorado Mesa.