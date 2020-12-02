CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tusculum University is ranked sixth in the initial D2SIDA Southeast Region Women's Basketball Poll of the 2020-21 season, which was released on Tuesday.
The Pioneers finished 24-7 last season and won their first South Atlantic Conference tournament championship since 2011, returning three starters from last year's squad.
Lander and North Georgia share the top spot in the region poll with 55 points apiece. Lander (26-5) received four first-place votes with one to North Georgia (26-5). Belmont Abbey (27-3) earned the other first-place vote and is third with 44 points.
Carson-Newman (22-8) is the top SAC team in the rankings, checking in fourth with 41 points. The Eagles are the first of four straight SAC teams in the poll, with Anderson (26-5) in fifth with 35 points and the Pioneers sixth with 27 points.
Catawba (23-6) earned 21 points and is seventh in the poll, followed by Barton (24-6) in eighth with 20 points, Clayton State (20-10) ninth with 17 points, and SAC newcomer Limestone (24-7) in tenth with 12 points.
Tusculum is off to a 3-0 start this season and is 3-0 in the SAC standings for the first time since the 2008-09 season. The Pioneers will play at Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday.