The Tusculum University softball team split the day with North Greenville, despite eight RBI and two home runs by Grayson Brown. The Crusaders survived game one 6-5, but the Pioneers closed the doubleheader with a 13-1 run-rule victory.
The Pioneers (15-7) is scheduled to host Erskine at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Game 1 North Greenville 6 Tusculum 5
North Greenville took an early lead, but Tusculum stormed back in the last two innings. Taylor Johnson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Brown finished 2-for-4 with a two-run homer.
The Pioneers trailed 6-1 before scoring four runs in the seventh.
Ashley Harbison earned a walk as the pinch hitter for Tori West, but West returned to run. Anna Alloway singled to left center and advanced to second on a fielding error. Alexis Grampp hit a sacrifice fly to center, plating West. Johnson returned a pitch up the middle to score Alloway. After a Crusader pitching change, Brown took the newbie the distance with a bomb to right center.
Tusculum had the game-winning run in scoring position with both Freischmidt and Sammie West reaching, but could not convert.
Ivee Richesin (7-3) earned the loss with three earned runs allowed on seven hits with two strikeouts. Ashley Scozzari pitched solidly in relief with two earned runs on three hits and a strikeout of her own.
Game 2 Tusculum 13 North Greenville 1
Brown doubled, homered and drove in a career-high six runs in the rain-prolonged, run-rule thumping by the Pioneers. Delilah Malczewski (4-2) picked up the win by going the distance with four strikeouts, three hits, and one earned run. The junior needed just 61 pitches in the victory.
Alloway also homered for the Pioneers.
BASEBALLGame SuspendedWeather dominated the baseball series opener between the Pioneers and the Embry-Riddle Eagles Tuesday night at Pioneer Park. Play was halted in the middle of the seventh inning with the visiting Eagles leading 6-0.
The game will resume at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the series finale being played at the conclusion of the suspended game.
ERAU has pounded out 13 hits, including three hits by Robert Post and two hits apiece by Mike Lawson, Andrew Martinez and John Devine. Catcher Luis Olivier recorded the first hit of the game with his two-out solo home run for his second round-tripper of the year.
Eagles’ starter J.C. Carrell pitched five shutout innings while scattering three hits, two walks and a strikeout before the first rain delay stopped play with ERAU leading 3-0 in the top of the sixth. Play resumed one hour and 24 minutes later as the Eagles tacked on two more runs to increase the lead to 5-0.
Tusculum’s Sam Loew made his first career start on the mound and pitched four innings. He scattered five hits, allowed one run, walked one and struck out three.
The Pioneers three hits have come from Brandon Trammell, Trey Hinton and Jake Wapinsky.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Sweep
BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Tusculum men’s volleyball team beat Bluefield College 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday night to bookend the head-to-head matchups between the squads.
The Pioneers improve to 5-14, while the Rams fall to 1-13.
Tusculum’s Matteo Miselli and Shaun Kampshoff both reached double figures in kills with 16 and 13, respectively. Lucas Blanco dished out 34 of the Pioneers’ 36 assists. Kampshoff led the way at the service line, collecting a trio of aces, while Shaphar Grant was next with a pair. Peter Stewart headed up the dig category with nine, followed by seven from Kampshoff.
Tusculum plays at Randolph-Macon at 6 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers Win
WILSON, N.C. — Tusculum’s Jennifer Keim carded back-to-back rounds of 73 to lead the Pioneers to the team title of the Barton Intercollegiate, which was held this week at the Wilson Country Club.
Tusculum overcame a two-shot deficit heading into Tuesday’s final round to overtake Mount Olive and shot 314 to finish with 632, three shots clear of the Trojans’ 635.
Keim led the tournament wire-to-wire to claim her first medalist honor with the Pioneers as she won by 10 strokes over runner-ups Linn Andersson (77-79=156) of Mount Olive and Belmont Abbey’s Morgan Comer (78-78=156). TU’s Olivia Cunningham earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team as she tied for fourth place with 81-76=157, matching the scores of Jenna Nagy (80-77=157) of Belmont Abbey and Emma Leclercq (79-78=157) of Mount Olive.
Belmont Abbey finished third in the team competition with 640, followed by host Barton (689), King University (693), Belmont Abbey B (717) and Chowan (896).
Tusculum’s Hannah Brown tied for 12th place with her two-day total 82-83=165, while Tayler Gransen finished 19th with 86-82=168. Yen Xuan Ong wrapped up the Pioneer scoring with 82-87=169 to finish 20th.
The Pioneers will play in the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville March 15-17.
MEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum 24 Quincy 1
Liam Macdonald became Tusculum University’s all-time leading scorer after finishing with two goals and five assists, and Kale Lawrence scored five goals as the Pioneers routed Quincy University in non-conference men’s lacrosse action Tuesday afternoon at a rainy Pioneer Field.
Macdonald, already the program leader in career assists, broke Nate Wade’s record of 142 points with an assist on Lawrence’s second goal of the afternoon with 11:01 left in the second quarter. Macdonald has 71 goals and 75 assists for 146 points for the Pioneers, ranking sixth on the career goal list.
Twelve players scored for the Pioneers, now 4-3.
Tusculum finished with a 62-18 advantage in shots, putting 43 shots on goal.
Tusculum also had a 48-17 edge in ground balls and forced the Hawks into 25 turnovers. The Pioneers were 3-for-7 with the man advantage and also scored a man-down goal, and went 16-for-26 on faceoffs in the victory.
Ross Geiger played the first half in goal for the Pioneers and made one save on three shots. Ryan Pickering saw 15 shots from Quincy in the second half and made seven saves of the eight that were on target.
Tusculum will return to South Atlantic Conference play at Queens at 4 p.m. Saturday.