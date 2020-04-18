With more than 1,200 miles of road within our borders, Greene County is near the top of the list in Tennessee per-county mileage.
With that much roadway under local tires, the importance of the vehicles in Greene County garages and driveways is clear. They are the tools of local life, essentials we cannot function without. And tools need to be kept in top working order if they are to serve us well.
In this special annual supplemental publication of The Greeneville Sun, we are pleased to bring you, through the support of our advertisers, information we as motorists need to know to help keep ourselves safely on wheels, and keep those wheels turning for a long time.
From buying or selling your vehicle, to keeping that vehicle running at best efficiency, to warning signs of trouble that may be ahead, you’ll find relevant information within these pages.
We encourage you to read these informative stories and especially to support the advertisers who make this edition possible. They are excellent resources for you to consult regarding automotive needs.
We deeply appreciate them, as we appreciate you, our readers.
Be careful out there.