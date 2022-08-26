ELIZABETHTON — South Greene gave Hampton’s first-year volleyball program a learning experience Thursday night.
The Lady Rebels cruised to a 25-6, 25-5, 25-9 win on the Lady Bulldogs’ home court.
Addison Compton dished out 23 assists and served seven aces, totaling 12 service points for South Greene (12-0, 1-0 District 1-A). Macey Snapp and Ryleigh Gregg both served six aces, with Snapp adding eight digs while Gregg served 15 total points.
Jordyn Roderick led the Lady Rebels in kills with eight along with three aces. Mackenzie Niston added seven kills, and Davanie Tarleton had a team-high two blocks.
On Monday, the Lady Rebels took a 3-0 win over Jefferson County on Rebel Hill (25-18, 25-20 and 25-15).
Jordyn Roderick smacked 10 kills and posted a team-high 12 digs while matching Baylee Jennings, Ryleigh Gregg and Macey Snapp with two service aces. Cadence Mancil and Addison Compton each served a team-high three aces.
Compton and Snapp had 10 digs apiece, and Ava Clark led South Greene in blocks with five along with seven kills. Davanie Tarleton and Mackenzie Niston combined for nine kills.
South Greene travels to Sullivan East on Monday and Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CROCKETT 14
GREENEVILLE 12
Greeneville Middle School rallied with two second-half touchdowns but couldn’t convert their 2-point tries, coming up just short of David Crockett at Grandview Elementary.
The Greene Devils (0-2) outgained their hosts in total offense 225-117 but committed two turnovers.
Taren Claridy, who rushed for 61 yards on nine carries, ran for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Jack Lister’s 1-yard touchdown in the fourth made it a two-point game.
Jordan Gomez-Mills added 58 yards on the ground, and Cole Smith ran for 36 while catching there passes for 43. Kase Spradlen went 5-of-8 passing for 70 yards, including a 21-yard gain to Amir Knight.
Gomez-Mills posted a team-high seven tackles, and Cole Smith had six. Joey Hickerson and Hayden Moore each had a sack, and Claridy intercepted a pass.
Greeneville hosts Tennessee Middle at Burley Stadium on Thursday.
COCKE COUNTY 12
SOUTH GREENE 6
South Greene Middle School dropped a hard-fought 12-6 decision to Cocke County on Thursday.
The loss dropped the Rebels to 1-1 for the season.
South Greene travels to Sullivan Central on Thursday.
CORRECTION
In North Greene Middle School's 58-24 football win over Bulls Gap on Thursday, Brooks Chapman intercepted a Bulls Gap pass to set up a Leon Johnson touchdown run. Due to a roster mixup, information in a story on Page 1B of Friday's Sports section is incorrect.