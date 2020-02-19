Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY ACROSS THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE REST OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA FOR THURSDAY... RAIN WILL DEVELOP EARLY THURSDAY MORNING THEN CHANGE TO SNOW FOR MOST OF DAY THURSDAY. PERIODS OF SNOW ARE ANTICIPATED AREA-WIDE WITH MODERATE TO HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED ACROSS FAR EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. SNOW WILL TAPER TO LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS OR FLURRIES BY EARLY EVENING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE FAR EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA WITH AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES OVER THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS OF THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING ACROSS HIGHER ELEVATIONS ROADS. ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, TENNESSEE VALLEY AND PLATEAU, LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1/2 TO 1 INCH IS EXPECTED DURING THE DAY THURSDAY BUT MAINLY OVER GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE HIGHER RIDGES AND MOUNTAINS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.