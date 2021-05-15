Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge Alex Pearson on April 30 included:
Bobby Daniel Ealey, 320 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $1,100, credited time served.
Cesar Guerrero Cruz, 703 Rosedale Ave., Morristown, pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment – no weapon involved, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $100.
Lekendrick D. Malone, 324 Hays Ave., Trenton, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 hours in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $610, credited time served, and a judicial diversion was granted for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Dominiques S. Holmes, 713 Carson St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation.
Mark Aaronn McGee, 122 Housley Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Paul Lee Hipps, 1105 Millers Chapel Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Jon Brandon Grimes, 500 Bandy Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Zachary Adam Stanton, 68 Buckingham Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Alan Leroy Mead, 550 Solomon Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.