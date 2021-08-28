Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge Alex Pearson on Aug. 10 included:
Anthony T. Christianson, 249 W.I. Bowman Road, pleaded guilty to attempted harassment, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, placed on probation for 6 months, fined $50, credited time served.
Martin Lee Mullett, 508 N. Hill St., pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Conley D. Ball, 526 Crescent Drive, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $610, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Kendrick Ray Estepp, 142 Fox Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal trespassing (other than habitation, hospital or school), two counts of assault and three counts of vandalism under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, ordered to pay restitution of $279.19, credited time served.
Danny Marvin Baltes, 351 Butchertown Road, Fall Branch, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $750, credited time served.
Michael A. Morgan, 135 Pleasant View Drive, pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 150 days in jail, fined $3,450, drivers license suspended for eight years, credited time served.
Garrett Dustin Cameron, 755 Hiwassee St., Newport, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and public intoxication, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $60, credited time served.
Raymond Edward Dykes, 9851 Christi Ridge Way, Knoxville, pleaded guilty to attempted rape of a child, 12 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, ordered to provide a DNA sample, sentenced to community supervision or life, credited time served.
Connie D. Poore, 1760 Baileyton Main St., pleaded guilty to DUI x2, reckless endangerment – deadly weapon x2, theft under $10,000, driving on a revoked license, 3 yrs in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, suspended to 150 days in jail, fined $3,410, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Terry L. Johnson, 510 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced to one year in jail.
Matthew Caleb Long, 658 Bear Paw Lane, Rogersville, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less earned credit.
Brenda Brown, 211 Takeoff Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation extended.