Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge Alex Pearson on Dec. 17 included:
Tracy June Musick, 815 Union Road, pleaded guilty to facilitation theft under $2,500, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, placed on probation for 11 months 29 days, fined $100.
Tara Ryan Zammora aka Tara Ryan Gibson, 135 Snapps Ferry Park, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 hours in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Timothy R. Kilday, 441 Fairgrounds Road, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers licensed suspended for one year, credited time served.
David Cecil Rogers, 115 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of implied consent law, drivers license suspended for one year.
David Scott Hayworth, 1836 Cherry Ave., Morristown, pleaded guilty to DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $510, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Garbriel Thomas Barnett, 15 Richard Alan Court, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to evading arrest, reckless endangerment and DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, drivers license suspended for two years, credited time served.
Jason Lynn Gibson, 3375 Newport Highway, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Richard Allan Bishop, 245 Quillen Shell Road, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, fined $1,000, credited time served.
Nicholas N. Law, 923 Martingale Drive, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Evan Andrew Kinser, 90 New Hope Road, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
Tanner W. Shaw, 3660 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Limestone, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
William Allen Smith, 235 Shakerag Road, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $900, credited time served.
Matthew W. Quillen, 105 Cress Alley, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, unlawful possession of a weapon, four counts of driving on a suspended license and two counts of violation of financial responsibility law, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $350, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
John Ross Jeffries, 815 Union Road, pleaded guilty to theft under $2,500, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of $750, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Brandon James Summey, 245 Quillen Shell Road, pleaded guilty to DUI, evading arrest (flight), driving on a revoked license, two counts of driving on a suspended license and two counts of evading arrest by use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and an additional sentence of 11 months 29 days in jail, suspended to 45 days in jail, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $1,110, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for two year, credited time served.
Paul Leroy Smelcer, 1275 Whirlwind Road, pleaded guilty to making a false report and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $150, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.