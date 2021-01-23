Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Jan 14-15 included:
Kevin Crumm, 1155 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to three years probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $100.
Darrell J. Berry, 2405 Gap Mountain Road, pleaded guilty to Burglary – other than habitation, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Harry Lee Cole Jr., 16010 Horton Highway, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to evading arrest (flight), resisting arrest and two counts of driving on a suspended license, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Travis James Rouse, 115 Liberty Hill Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to DUI and facilitate possession of schedule II drugs methamphetamine, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,360, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Clifford Ray Norton, 75 Sulphur Springs Road, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving on a revoked license, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $350, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Michelle Ann Fair Evans, 916 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Whitnie Shae Tunnell, 192 Jackson Lane W., pleaded guilty to two counts of sale/deliver of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to 12 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $6,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Laura L. Ward, 140 Scott Road, Harriman, pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Michael L. Silvers, 930 Bill Jones Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license, evading arrest (flight) and DUI, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation $510, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Charles E. Mason, 718 N. Main St., pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of solicitation to deliver schedule II meth less .5 g, sentenced to one years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, forfeited weapon to state, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Jeffery R. Allen, 406 Elk St., pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Anderson County Criminal Court and Cumberland County Criminal Court sentencing.
Sarah Watts, 3211 Mayfield Drive, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, two counts of burglary – other than habitation and two counts of vandalism under $1,000, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,275, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jovon Ralphfeal Williams, 361 Frazier St., River Rouge, Michigan, pleaded guilty to delivery of schedule I – heroin, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to pay restitution of $2,100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Cedric J. Barner, 219 Lake St., DUI, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and two counts of retaliation for past action, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $910, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Michael Hatfield, 2079 Valley Home Road, Morristown, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment – no weapon involved, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole.
Richard A. Williams, 220 Fairview Lane, Church Hill, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment – no weapon involved, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, weapon forfeited to the state, fined $50.
Sammy W. Roark, 195 Little Chuckey Cutoff, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II and two counts of simple possession of schedule IV, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $1,900, credited time served.
Moses Adam Norton, 1885 Old Mountain Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, placed back on probation on original order.
Joshua Darrell Powers, 10290 E. Andrews Johnson Highway, pleaded guilty to community correction violation, sentence reinstated.
Darwyn L. Tweed, 1366 E. Stagecoach Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, remain on original probation order.
Crystal L. Fields, 1755 Kiser Boulevard, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, placed back on probation.
Timothy Lee Necessary, 135 Jones Lane, pleaded guilty to community correction violation, credited time served, community correction revoked.
Michael Joseph Wawerski, 99 W.I. Bowman Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, to serve 120 days in jail, placed back on probation for 120 days.
Dustin Lynn Turner, 65 Willow Creek Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Revashane L. Miller, 1356 Fairview Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Cassondra K. Duncan, 117 S. Highland Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Danny Ray Allen Cutshall, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Brittany D. Mace Phillips, 24 Prairie Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, placed on house arrest.
Perree Faye Riddle, 5305 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on community correction.