Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Jan. 14 included:
Mary Leshae Shelton, 571 Browning Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 365 days, with the balance on probation, fined $2,150, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to Washington County Criminal Court sentencing.
Jason Ray Bernard, 7600 Horton Highway, pleaded guilty to aggravated statutory rape, contributing to the delinquence of a minor, evading arrest, evading arrest – motor vehicle and two counts of driving on a suspended license, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 365 days, with the balance on probation, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Justin Leon Tollett, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Kenneth Harris, 344 E. 28th St., New York, New York, pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft and two counts of forgery less than $2,500, sentenced to five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $500, ordered to pay restitution of $6,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Terrannce James Clark, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Adam Lee Dearing, 441 Dogwalk Road, pleaded guilty to sale/delivery of schedule II – methamphetamine over .5 grams x2, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $4,000, ordered to pay restitution of $1,160 + 460, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jeray Ray Jones, no address listed, pleaded guilty to speeding, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $10, credited time served.
Aaron M. Sharp, 164 Collins Lane, Limestone, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment – no weapon, speeding, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
Ray Lee Stubblefield Jr., 3167 Lon Circle, Morristown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Susan Denese Henry, 815 Ragon Hollow Lane, Midway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Jason Earl Hickman, 257 Wildberry Lane, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.