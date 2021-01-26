Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Jan. 22 included:
Brandon T. Malone, 596 Duncan Lane, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and theft under $1,000, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, must serve 100 days, with the balance on probation, fined $1,750, credited time served; to be served sentence to be served consecutive to Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
David J. Arthurs, 120 Decatur St., pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $600, drivers license suspended for two years, credited time served.
Karin Ruth Dunn, 1933 Sand St., Kingsport, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment (no weapon involved), sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $100.
Karen Bowers Roberts, 4533 Blue Springs Parkway, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, sentenced to two terms of six month in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, to be served consecutively, fined $100.
John Drannon Whorton, 13700 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – attempted, and domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $200, credited time served.
Garrett R. Brown, 501 Green St., Trace, Iowa, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II – methamphetamine, violation of muffler law and violation of registration law, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $770.
Ray W. Long, 1034 W. Summer St., pleaded guilty to failure to maintain lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Richard C. Dawson, 16790 Horton Highway, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to attempted evading arrest and violation of light law, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $60, credited time served.
Samuel J. Whitehead, 110 Wooded Heights, pleaded guilty to DUI and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $460, credited time served.
Timmy Lee Sentelle, 2220 Sentelle Road, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Kevin Eugene Mitchell, 2917 Browns Mill Road, pleaded guilty to theft under $2,500, theft under $10,000 and two counts of aggravated burglary, sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 35 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $2,221.66, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to Federal Court sentencing.
Dustin Wayne Hamlin, 946 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, pleaded guilty to theft under $10,000, aggravated burglary, and five counts of burglary – other than habitation, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 35 percent release eligibility date, ordered to pay restitution of $2,400, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Michael James McCraw Jr., 420 Old Cemetary Road, pleaded guilty to attempted delivery of schedule II methamphetamine less than .5 grams, driving on a suspended license, criminal trespassing, simple possession of schedule II drugs, three counts of resisting arrest and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $3,350, credited time served.
James Wesley Booker, 21 Bent Tree Lane, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to evading arrest by use of a motor vehicle, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $900, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Christopher Dan Franklin, 395 E. Stagecoach Road, pleaded guilty to evading arrest by use of a motor vehicle and violation of financial responsibility law, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $150, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Timothy Lamar Williams, 233 W. McKee St., pleaded guilty to theft under $10,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $250, credited time served.
Patrick W. Stephens, 717 Forest St., pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and domestic assault, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 240 days, with the balance on probation, fined $350, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Timothy Lamar Williams, 233 W. McKee St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced reinstated.
Billy Mathes, 1050 House Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, to serve 30 days in jail and placed back on original sentence.
Robert Douglas Keith, 477 New Hope Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced reinstated, credited time served.
Valerie R. Belt, 1681 Wesley Chapel Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Tabitha Renee Pitt, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Ashley N. Phipps, 420 Cherry St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced reinstated.
Alexandra D. Durst, 986 Gray Station SS Road, Jonesborough, sentence reinstated.
Twana Sharon Taylor, 156 Buttermilk Road, Gray, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Kaylee Stout, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Dante Adams, 3652 Snapps Ferry Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced to serve 30 days.
Krista Annette Hensley, 2550 Kingsport Highway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on original order.
Justin S. Matthews, 161 Patton Mae Road, Jonesborough, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Paden Rome Crumley, 1610 Ottway Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.