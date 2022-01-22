Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. on Jan. 4-10 included:
Crystal Greene, no address listed, pleaded guilty to assault and reckless endangerment (no weapon involved), sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $300, credited time served.
Steven Andrew Higginbotham, no address listed, pleaded guilty to theft under $10,000, four years and six months in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole.
David Allen Dabbs, 106 Henry St., pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, joyriding, criminal trespassing, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $900, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Linda Ann Parks, Cockatiel Way, Parrottsville, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of $5, credited time served.
Bobby Lynn Whitaker, 7800 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, theft under $2,500 and theft under $1,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $150, credited time served.
Kathy Marie Ollis, Hartsell St., Elizabethton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver schedule III controlled substance and conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution, sentenced to two terms of two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $600, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Justin Michael Clark, of Crossville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schdule II controlled substance, public intoxication, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated burglary, 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $1,250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Scott David Starnes, no address listed, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and simple possession of schdedule II controlled substance, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $1,250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited to the state, credited time served.
Robert Ryan Inbody, 1435 Woolsey Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony attempted child abuse/neglect, sentenced to two terms of 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, must served 24 months, credited time served.
Wesley Alan Dewitt, 492 Park Lane, pleaded guilty to sale/deliver of schedule II – methamphetamine over .5 grams, evading arrest – motor vehicle, DUI, involved driver failed to stop, evading arrest, and four counts of driving on a suspended license, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, an additional two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and sentenced to 11 months 29 days days in jail, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $3,410, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for one year, ordered to pay restitution of $690, credited time served.
Dantez Jones, 928 Forgery Ave., Morristown, pleaded guilty to facilitation delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, facilitation delivery of schedule II (methamphetamine) over .5 grams and facilitation possession of schedule II (cocaine) with intent, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Travis Lynn Graham, 426 Cassi Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license and evading arrest — attempt, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Billy Joel Wilburn, no address listed, pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $200, credited time served.
Robert Matthew Owens Jr., no address listed, pleaded guilty to three counts of violation of community supervision, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $150, credited time served.
Prima Renee Donaldson, no address listed, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child – attempted, sentenced to two terms of 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, community supervision for life, credited time served.
Mark Dewayne Marshall, 701 Forest St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served, must serve 30 days.
Michael Davis, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Dillon Boyd, 125 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Christopher Hinkle, 103 Cumberland Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Justin Woleslagle, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Reban Early, 390 Chestnut Ridge, plead guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served, must serve 90 days.
David Dabbs, 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served, must serve 210 days.
Crystal Rena Haynes, 170 Patterson St., Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served, must serve 90 days.
Jennifer Clark, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Brittany L. Davis, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Jessica N. Tudor, West Main St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Brittany Phillips Mace, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served.
Mark Marshall, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less time served, must serve 30 days.