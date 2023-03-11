Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge Alex Pearson on March 3 included:
Tyler Ricker, 595 Old Cemetery Road, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Donald Lee Jackson Triplett, 46 Buckingham Court, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers licenses suspended for two years, credited time served.
William Eugene Marx, 454 Britton Ave., pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, 2 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jacquez Mahki Carr, 190 Wade St., Thomasville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, 2 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Michael Greer, 704 Elizabeth St., Burlington, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to driving without a license and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $800, credited time served.