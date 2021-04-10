Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. and Judge Alex Pearson March 30-April 1 included:
Amber Nicole Robinette, 125 Magnolia St., pleaded guilty to maintaining a dwelling for drug use and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Heather Phillips, no address listed, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to four years and six months in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole.
Mark Marshall, 701 Forest St., pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole.
Paul Metcalf, 140 Jockey Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of schedule II drugs, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole.
Kristina Carter, 117 Pruitte Road N., pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and joyriding, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 233 in jail, restrained from the victim.
Tommy Rowley, Tipp City, Ohio, pleaded guilty to vandalims under $1,000, solicitation of making a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 181 days in jail, restrained from the victim.
Jason Earl Hickman, 257 Wildberry Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of sexual offender registry, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Jeremy Frank Miller, 4541 McKinley St., Gray, Indiana, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, forfeit weapon to state, credited time served.
Harold Edward Doss, 558 Pikeville Ave., Graysville, pleaded guilty to forgery under $10,000, theft over $10,000 and theft under $10,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $300, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $8,500, credited time served.
Steven Edward Sheltonn, 95 Johnson Hollow Lane, pleaded guilty to two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, all time suspended, with the six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Bruce A. Backus, 620 Red Hill Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Federal sentencing.
Chelsea Cutshaw, 1775 Jones bridge Road, pleaded guilty to theft under $2,500, burgalry – other habitation, aggravated robbery – facilitation, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft under $1,000, two counts of burglary – auto and two counts of evading arrest – motor vehicle, sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and an additional 6 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, fined $550, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Tommy Richard Douglas Rowley, 2122 Cardinal Ave., Dayton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to solicitation of making a false report, possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, fined $200.
Robert Cloyce Freeland, 148 W. Bernard St., pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal trespassing, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $400, credited time served.
Heather Marie Silver, 1266 Highway 107, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, credited time served.
Brandon I. Hall, 422 Juniper St., pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Christian Dewayne Ramsey, no address listed, pleaded guilty to burglary – auto, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Jeremy Nathaniel Curtis, no address listed, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $250, credited time served, sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Charley J. Johnson, 84 Bradley Ave., pleaded guilty to evading arrest by use of a motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Megan Ladonna Adams, 359 Barnett Drive, Kingsport, pleaded guilty to theft under $10,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Phillip W. Davis, 202 Hogan Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of driving on a revoked license and two counts of theft under $10,000, sentenced to two year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $700, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Kristina Starr Carter, 4510 Cannon Road, Dayton, pleaded guilty to joyriding and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $250, forfeit weapon, credited time served.
Raymond D. Webb, 171 Concord Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to maintaining a dwelling for drug use and theft under $1,000, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, credited time served.
Steven Michael Espinoza, no address listed, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served
Tommy Lester Richesin, 727 Ripley Island Road, pleaded guilty to solicitation of making a false report, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100,
Clarence Hunsucker, 225 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to attempted violation sex offender act, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served
Lindsey B. Palmer, 1008 Quality Circle, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to reckless endanger (no weapon), sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, fined $50.
Joshua D. Brunworth, 854 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served
James Anthony Bowman, 170 Meadow Lane, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, credited time served.
Danny F. Alley, 660 Davis Valley Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by convicted, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of schedule I controlled substance, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $3,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, forfeit weapon to state, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Darrell Fredrick Mosher, 604 S. Main St., pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Larry Hipps, 630 Briar Patch Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole.
Keith Eric Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole.
Brittany Nicole Justice, 40 Summerhaven Drive, Midway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, restrained from the victim.
Samantha Marie Hensley, 1250 Little Warrensburg Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Amber Nichole Mathes, 67 Pinto Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation continued and extended 11 months.
James Earl Hickman, 257 Wildberry Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Tyler L. Smith, 1885 Old Mountain Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Aaron Douglas Isley, 326 Royal St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Michael Shane Davis, 441 Bearfield Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit..
Michael Todd Stansel, 200 Lakeshore Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Sylas Jeremiah Bradford, 3840 Ottway Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Sabastian Lee Carter, 260 Bailey Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Kristen Kay Bales, 290 Roaring Fork Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Kristen D. Reynolds, 2 Trivette Concourse, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to violation of probation placed back on probation
Christy G. Hodge, 122 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Clayton John Bright, 535 Gibson Loop, Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Larry Wayne Hipps, 630 Briar Patsch Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed on state probation
Keith Eric Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Jeffery Scott Johnson, 125 Rocky Pointe, Midway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Jeremy Nathaniel Curtis, 1163 Shannons Little Mountain, Morristown, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Tiffany Lynne Collins, 114 Kitchen Branch Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Joshua D. Brogdon, 1543 Kiser Boulevard, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 persent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Brian Arrowood, 400 Cresview Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Steven Michael Espinnoza, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Tonya M. Lester, 4534 Asheville Highway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 persent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Roger Rickard, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Tyler Curtis Everhart, 3645 Democrat Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Dana R. Riggs, 6243 Asheville hwy, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Hannah Nicole Kenney, 202 Sugar Hollow Road, Pigeon Forge, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Latashia Dawn Hensley, 116 Unaka St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Patricia Joan Anderson, 2586 Whitehouse road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Jason Lee Smith, 160 Beverly Hills Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
AnthonyD. Sutton, 363 Guinn Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Lawrence Dean Hicks, 760 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.