Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on May 14-18 included:
Aaron Douglas Isley, 716 Rheatown Road, plead guilty to tampering with evidence, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentenced to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Khary Overton Price, 147 N. Sunset St., plead guilty to tampering with evidence and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, balance on probation, fined $150, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited, credited time served.
Ciara Jade Pounders, 5565 Greystone Road, plead guilty to simple possession of schedule II drugs and simple possession of schedule VI drugs, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $1,000, credited time served.
Tex Reed Barrett Jr., 401 Carter St., Bluff City, plead guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $150, credited time served.
Stuart M. Ramirez, 412 Scott Farm Road, Afton, plead guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, must serve 48 hours, balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Seth A. Saults, 384 McInturff Road, Limestone, plead guilty to assault, vandalism under $1,000, attempted deliver of schedule VI – marijuana and aggravated criminal trespassing, sentenced to four terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, forfeited weapon, fined $250, credited time served.
Larry Neal Bass, 249 Steele Road, Rogersville, plead guilty to aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $150, credited time served.
Caleb Jerome Lister, 2030 Jones Bridge Road, plead guilty to theft under $1,000 and vandalism under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $200.
Bridget E. Johnson, 11 Lawing Road, plead guilty to theft under $2,500, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, all time suspended, balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $1,200, credited time served.
Ashley Marie Bowman, 169 Minga Drive, Johnson City, plead guilty to attempted theft under $60,000, sentenced to two years probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole.
Rickie L. McClellan, 680 Stills Road, plead guilty to rape – attempted and DUI, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, fined $410, ordered to provide a DNA sample, sentenced to community supervision for life following sentence expiration, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Clyde Edward Blackwell Jr., 4231 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, plead guilty to theft under $1,000, two counts of aggravated burglary – facilitation and two counts of burglary – other than habitation, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, ordered to pay restitution of $2,300, fined $250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Benjamin A. McMahan, 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey, plead guilty to burglary – auto, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, all time suspended, balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jaycen Alexander McGhee, 12 Jade Lane, Oak Ridge, plead guilty to possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver greater than 1.2 oz., sentenced to one year probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $2,150.
James Douglas Hurst II, 211 Reed Ave., plead guilty to perjury, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, must serve 10 days, balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Michael J. Price, 119 Skyline Drive, Dandridge, plead guilty to reckless endangerment (no weapon involved), sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $350, credited time served.
Michael Lee Silvers, 930 Bill Jones Road, Afton, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated.
Ciara Jane Pounders, 5565 Greystone Road, Mosheim, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentencing, less earned credits.
Aaron Douglas Isley, 326 Royal St., plead guilty to violation of probation, probation violated, sentence reinstated, must serve 365 days in jail.
Charles Allen Lawson, 246 Midway Circle, Midway, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentencing, less earned credits..
James Clayton Huffman, 2651 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, plead guilty to violation of probation, to serve 90 days in jail, then placed on community correction.
Kenneth Charles McIntosh, 515 S. Chuckey Ruritan Road S., plead guilty to violation of probation, probation violation, sentence reinstated, must serve 120 days in jail, then placed back on probation.
Dennis Joshua Frye, 40 Colvert Road, plead guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, placed back on probation.
Michael Fields, 49 Ocean Blvd, plead guilty to community corrections violation, sentence reinstated, ordered to serve one year in jail.