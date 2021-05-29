Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on May 19-21 included:
Dennis M. Richardson, 2300 Kenneytown Road, pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, placed on 30 days probation, credited time served.
Terry D. Evans, 650 Kelly Lane, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, all time suspended, placed on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Morgan Lynn Tipton, 151 Mulberry Bend, Jonesborough, pleaded guilty to DUI, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $2,010, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Jennifer A. Jones, 35 Midway Circle, Midway, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Teddy Presnell, 110 Greasy Cove Road, Cosby, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 35 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, fined $1,250, weapon forfeited to the state, credited time served.
Johnny C. Miller, 1470 Old Knoxville Highway, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Vicky Shelley Cutshaw, 401 S. Lake St., pleaded guilty to fraud use credit card over $10,000, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, ordered to pay restitution of $41,528.53.
John Jason Richards, 205 Valley View Road, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, DUI, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violation of financial responsibility law and texting while driving, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $2,210, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for two years, credited time served.
Milliam S. Mercer, 8300 Horton Highway, pleaded guilty to evading arrest, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $50, credited time served.
Kimberly Ann Lunsford, 10872 Asheville Highway, pleaded guilty to attempted theft over $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $250, credited time served.
Anthony Michael Pettrey, 60 Brunner St., pleaded guilty to four counts of reckless endangerment, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $400, credited time served.
Eric S. Waddell, 130 Wildwood Court, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment (no weapon involved), sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $100.
Michael J. Gladwell, 296 Guinn Drive, pleaded guilty to assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole.
Joshua Wayne Carter, 11007 Asheville Highway, pleaded guilty to attempted theft over $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $250, credited time served.
Brittney N. Hickman, 110 Pridemore ST., Church Hill, pleaded guilty to attempted theft under $1,000, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Clifford Ray Morgan, 610 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to sale/delivery of schedule II – methamphetamine over .5 grams and possession of methamphetamine, 12 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $10,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Billy R. Mathes, 41 Pocahontas St., Mosheim, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment – deadly weapon, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Robert Allen Rutledge, 212 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, forfeit weapon to the state, credited time served.
William Lance Gunter, 1430 Whitesands Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of especially aggravated robbery – facilitation, two counts of aggravated burglar and two counts of aggravated assault, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, and an additional 5 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Chad Gray, 140 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II – methamphetamine less than .5 gram and sale/delivery of schedule II – methamphetamine less than .5 grams, sentenced to two terms of five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 6 months, with the balance on probation, fined $4,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Doris Lee Cutshaw, 286 Paynetown Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping – attempted, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary – auto, sentenced to two terms of six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $1,850, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Samantha Michelle Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to burglary – other than habitation and two counts of theft under $2,500, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Roger A. Greene, 267 Ealey Road, pleaded guilty to evading arrest (flight), driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Unicoi County Criminal Court sentencing.
Dalton Adair Hines, 614 Hollywood Road, Knoxville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of prohibited weapon, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days, consecutively, suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $350, credited time served.
Jeffery Dwayne Morgan, 3167 Sunnydale Road, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $1,450, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Session Court sentencing.
Summer Dawn Ingle, 1258 Hartman Lane, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and DUI, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $810, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Junior Ellis Keels, 3599 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to manufacturing of alcoholic beverage and manufacturing of marijuana, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $2,100.
Stacy Jean Greene, 2101 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II – meth, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Brock Christopher Jones, 414 Park St., pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor and exploitation of a minor by electronic means, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $400.
David Paul Coffey, 560 Foxford Road, pleaded guilty to community corrections violation, allowed to go to Freedom House and placed on state probation.
Charles Allen Lawson, 246 Midway Circle, Midway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Travis Lynn Graham, 426 Cassi Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation sentence reinstated.
Tyler David Bolton, 2492 Buckingham Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Billy Ray Mathes, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, must serve 100 days.
Joseph F. Bickford, 205 Shaw Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Steven John Edwards, 780 N. Heritage Road, Chuckey, violation of probation, sentenced reinstated, placed on house arrest or community correction.
William Scott Mercer, 100 Blake Road, pleaded guilty to community correction violation, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, must serve 100 days.
Anthony David Tipton, 2425 Rheaytown Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to community corrections violation, sentence reinstated.
Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 14 included:
Scott M. Wolfe, 204 Pinecrest Drive, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for sis years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Matthew D. Waddell, 4470 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest and public intoxication.
Matthew Doyle Waddell, 102 Housley Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Bryan M. Collins, 3580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, probation terminated;
Scott M. Wolfe, 204 Pinecrest Drive, for violation of implied consent law.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Shawn W. Lowe, 815 Bewley Road, Mosheim, for driving on a suspended license;
Michelle Katherine Key, 2235 Fishpond Road, for dogs not allowed at large;
Tara Ann Jennings, 75 Indian Hills Circle, for failure to appear;
Zach Helso, 5095 Lonesome Pine Trail, for theft under $1,000.
The state declined to prosecute Champaigne N. Cansler, 2025 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, for false reports.
Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 17 included:
Nicholas J. Chamberlain, 55 Bird Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked.
Tony A. Melton, 145 Cicero Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule V drug violation.
Wayne A. Carroll, 946 W. Skyline Drive, Morristown, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for possession legend drug without a prescription.
Matthew Lee Hawkins, 115 Williamson Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Cindy L. Fillers, 225 Dyer Road, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
William Z. Lowery, 812 Asheville Highway, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, firearm forfeited, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of schedule VI drugs.
Robert A. Shaffer, 102 Monument Ave., fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Hinkle, 7800 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and failure to appear.
Gary Lynn Lane, 376 Walton Circle, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Riley D. Adams, 1785 Old Stage Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Timothy Wihlen, 1032 Davis Valley Road, Afton, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Annie R. Gilkerson, 680 Whitehouse Road, fined $2,005 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for stop sign violation, schedule III drug violation, schedule IV drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of financial responsibility law.
Hayden Throckmorton, 55 Bailey Broyles St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 19 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted violation of sex offender registry.
Brian A. Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Allen S. Starcher, 307 N. Broyles St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month and 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving on a revoked license.
Makyla M. Byrd, 111 Serral Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Kevin L. Kimery, 4175 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of financial responsibility law.
Crystal S. Carter, 340 Cox Road, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Rodney A. Vaught, 1005 Black Bear Road, fined $975 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possess or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Edward D. Hensley, 20 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, fined $1,900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Ricky W. Roberts, 1414 W. Main St., fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and DUI.
Nicole M. Samniego, 1046 Kingsport Highway, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 17 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended/revoked license.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Lowery, 813 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 90 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Erik Shoemaker, 103 Holt Court, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date, day for day, and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Gary L. Lane, 376 Walton Court, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Lee Wihlen, 1032 Davis Valley Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Annie Ruth Gilkerson, 681 White House Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerry W. Williams, 3952 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Allen Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Spencer Higgins, 1905 Shiloh Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
George James Martin, 806 Wesley Ave., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Shane Carter, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Rodney Alonzo Vaught, 1005 Black Bear Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Edward Delanise Hensley Jr., 1720 Bright Hope Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joyce L. Malone, 1416 Fairview Road, Afton, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Ashlea M. Laughlin, 815 Tabor Road, for domestic assault;
Tammy H. Pitt, 403 Park St., for aggravated domestic assault;
Annie R. Gilkerson, 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, for aggravated assault;
David M. Wall, 4280 Mohawk Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear;
Michael Bailey, 197 Flora Dugger Lane, Elizabethton, for failure to appear;
Nicole Mm. Samaniego, 1046 Kingsport Highway, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Shane A. Stills, 116 Maple Crest, for failure to appear;
Wayne A. Carroll, 946 W. Skyline Drive, Morristown, for simple possession/casual exchange;
Tirath Singh, 10314 135th St., Richmond Hill, New York, for aggravated assault;
William Z. Lowery, 812 Asheville Highway, for registration expired/improperly displayed;
Chad D. Hunt, 310 Westview Drive, Limestone, for public intoxication and DUI;
Riley D. Adams, 1785 Old Stage Road, for violation of implied consent law;
Annie R. Gilkerson, 680 Whitehouse Road, for fabricating/tampering with evidence and failure to yield to the right of way;
Hayden Throckmorton, 55 Bailey Broyles St., for two counts of violation of the sex offender registry;
Allen S. Starcher, 307 N. Broyles St., for display of registration plates – manner and lights required ono motor vehicles;
Michael Bailey, 197 Flora Dugger Lane, Elizabethton, for electronic harassment;
Ricky W. Roberts, 1414 W. Main St., for possession of a handgun while under the influence;
Dennis P. Hegarty, 4940 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, for DUI and resisting stop, arrest.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Nathan G. Cox, 218 Planters Road, for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance;
Daniel Wayne McNeese, 290 Central St., for possession of schedule VI drugs.