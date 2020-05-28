Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on May 22 included:
Jesse E. Hogan, 2680 Kingsport Highway, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft under $1,000, sentenced to two terms of sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $50, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Sandra Marie Gonzalez, 300 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of $496.03, credited time served.
Cody A. Dippel, 290 Jay Fanning Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule VI, marijuana, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $250, credited time served.
Kristen K. Bales, 290 Roaring Fork Road, pleaded guilty to DUI and resisting arrest, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation, fined $660, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Session Court sentencing.
Jessica Lynn Carter, aka Jessica Ball,262 Bailey Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – facilitation, reckless endangerment, aggravated burglary, attempted child neglect (under age 8), simple possession of schedule II drugs, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day and an additional four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, to be served consecutively, must serve 30 days in jail, fined $1,450, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $1,900, credited time served.
Thomas A. Mills, 1604 Kennedy Circle, pleaded guilty to possession of schdeule VI with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to two years probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined 2,150.
Vincent Michael Apel, 885 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to solitation of possession of schedulle II methamphetamine less ½ gram, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Christopher B. Hinkle, 103 Cumberland Drive, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, simple possession of schedule II drug, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, fined $1,500 ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Timothy Steven Light, 240 Hicks Road, Jonesborough, pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $50, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $1,819.90, credited time served.
Katie Marie Bowser, 313 Brown Circle, Blountville, pleaded guilty to possession of handgun while under the influence, simple possession of schedule II – methamphetamine, simple possession of cocaine – schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, fined $1,710, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Joshua D. Brogdon, 1543 Kiser Boulevard, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, probation extended six months.
Bobby J. Turner, 87 Culver Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, to serve 30 days in jail, placed back on probation.
Tyler Wade Franklin, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less earned credit.
Spencer Andrew Feezell, 1220 Fillers Mill Road, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, less earned credit.