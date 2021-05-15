Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on May 6-7 included:
Melinda Dawn Shapiro, 112 Bird Circle, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $200, credited time served.
Rachel Dawn Ealey, 40 Mt. Pleasant Lane, pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband into a penal institution, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jodie Ann Lamb Crum, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Rd, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to forgery – up to $1,000, theft under $2,500 and theft under $1,000, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, and an additional 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Benjamin Jordan Chrisman, 301 N. Irish St., pleaded guilty to sale/deliver of schedule II drug – Methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Clifford R. Norton, 75 Sulphur Springs Loop, pleaded guilty to evading arrest (flight), simple possession of a schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $900, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Rae Ann Kelly, 128 Judson Drive, Gray, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and resisting stop, arrest, search (involving weapon), sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
Nancy Lynn Sprague, 70 107 Cutoff, pleaded guilty to attempted possession schedule II methamphetamine with intent to deliver, six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $2,000, ordered to pay restitution of $740.
Thaddeus E. Collins, 2100 Jones Bridge Road, pleaded guilty to attempted simple possession of schedule II drugs, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Robert Kevin Hipps, 2303 Watauga Road, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to DUI, to sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $600, drivers licenses suspended for 2 years, credited time served.
William Randall Church, 107 Charles St., pleaded guilty to attempted sale/delivery of schedule II drugs, sentenced to five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Isaac Jureau Story, 815 Wesley Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 35 percent release eligibility date, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Nicole M. Samaniego, 1046 Kingsport Highway, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $900, credited time served.
Billy Wayne Wise, 125 Jim Kirk Road, Midway, pleaded guilty to theft under $60,000 and conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $1,500, ordered to pay restitution of $24,046, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Katrina Amber Smith, 1510 Old State Route 34, Telford, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $2,000.
Christopher Gene Kirkpatrick, 1036 Gray Station Road, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Clifford Ray Norton, 75 Sulpher Springs Loop, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, allowed to go to rehabilitation center.
Danny Ray Batts, 833 Kitchen Branch Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Brittany L. Davis, 310 Juniper St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Ellas Allen Hughes, 424 Berrnard Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed on house arrest.
James Lucky Gilland, 1310 Old Snapps Ferry Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation extended.
James Bradley Hensley, 235 Johnson Hollow Road, pleaded guilty to violation of community correction, sentence reinstated.
Scottie Lee Lawson, 2010 N. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated must serve 180 days, placed back on probation.
Ronnie Allen Crum, 605 Chuckiey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Joshua B. Johnson, 335 Quillen Shell Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed on state probation.
Dpniele Margita Foster, 2884 Sand Bar Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation extended 11 months 29 days.
John D. Whorton, 13700 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, less earned credit.
Billy Alfred Mathes, 82 Lakeshore Park, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Tiffany Renee Norton, 1144 Mary Lamons Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced reinstated.
Rinda L. McClellan, 4970 Newport Highway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent, less earned credit.
Brittany Devoti Gamiglietti, 509 Scenic Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Rebecca Lillie McCandless, 560 Rambo Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated.
Michael J. McCraw, 420 Old Cemetery Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Kyle Austin York, 38 Holly Creek Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, placed back on probation.
Billy J. Gregg, 1112 Arnold Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated, placed back on probation.