Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on May 7, 8 and 12 included:
Paul Curtis Carter, 142 Gravelwoods Ave., Mosheim, plead guilty to community corrections violation, sentence reinstated, must serve 180 days.
Dustin Lynn Turner, 65 Willow Creek Road, plead guilty to DUI, theft under $10,000 and three counts of theft under $2,500, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day and an additional 1 year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, to be served consecutively, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $8,850, forfeited weapon, license suspended for one year, fined $360, credited time served.
Jessica Lynn Ricker, 204 N. Irish St., plead guilty to aggravated burglary and theft under $10,000, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, ordered to provide a DNA sample, fined $200, credited time served.
Darwyn L. Tweed, 1366 E. Stagecoach Road, plead guilty to attempted aggravated assault and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, fined $850, must serve 120 days in jail, balance on probation, credited time served.
Jessica A. Vanover, 252 Possum Hollow Road, Johnson City, plead guilty to resisting arrest and attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, sentenced to two year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Dustin Scott McCravey, 34 Culver Drive, Midway, plead guilty to child abuse less than eight year old, sentenced to three years probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, fined $250.
Cody Lane Mohler, no address listed, plead guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Vincente Simongomez, 35 Dearborn Place, Goleta, California, plead guilty to theft under $1,000, aggravated burglary, simple possession of schedule II drugs, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of attempted aggravated burglary and two counts of vandalism under $1,000, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, ordered to provide a DNA sample, fined $1,150, credited time served.
Jared Ray Inscore, 206 Myrtle St., plead guilty to attempted rape and solicitation of rape, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 35 percent release eligibility day and an additional six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 35 percent release eligibility day, to be served consecutively, ordered to provide a DNA sample, fined $1,000, community supervision for life following sentence expiration, credited time served.
Joshua A. Hinkle, 324 Biddle St., plead guilty to domestic assault, possession of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine intent, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of prohibited weapon and resisting arrest, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, balance on probation, fined $2,900, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited, credited time served.
Brittany L. Davis, 310 Juniper St., plead guilty to attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, must serve 180 days, balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, fined $100, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Jack Dillon Dykes, 781 Grassy Creek Road, Rogersville, plead guilty to possession of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Clyde Edward Blackwell Jr., 1197 S. Wesley Chapel Road, plead guilty to theft under $10,000, four counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility day, must serve 12 months, balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, fined $350, ordered to pay restitution of $100, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Chassiti Marie Hazelwood, 121 Highland Park, Afton, plead guilty to joyriding, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, balance on probation, fined $50, ordered to pay restitution of $192, credited time served.
Zachariah W. Allen, 140 Hinton Ave., Knoxville, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent, placed back on probation.
Tyler James Rogers, 4795 Kelly Gap Road, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent, placed back on probation.
Colin James Slaymaker, 940 Oss Williams Road, Limestone, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent, placed back on probation.
Chad Michael Thacker, 372 Gravelwoods Road, Midway, plead guilty to violation of probation, must serve 30 days in jail, placed back on probation.
Hannah Nicole Kenney, 202 Sugar Hollow Road, Pigeon Forge, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent, placed back on probation.
Patricia Joan Anderson, 2586 Whitehouse Road, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent, plead guilty to violation of probation, placed back on probation.
Leah Ann Pierce, 790 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, plead guilty to violation of probation, placed on house arrest.
Michael Joseph Wawerski, 99 W.I. Bowman Road, plead guilty to violation of probation, placed on state probation.
Jeremy Brandon Woodby, 395 Bible Road, Mohawk, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent, placed back on probation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
James Clayton Broyles, 67 Pinto Road, for sale/delivery of methamphetamine;
James C. Brough, 135 Marcella Drive, Mosheim, for theft under $1,000 and burglary of motor vehicle;
Whitney Nicole Myers, 640 Reagon Hollow Lane, Midway, placed on community corrections;
John K. Reed, 2759 Sunnydale Road, for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting stop/frisk/arrest;
Timothy N. Griffith, 943 E. Fork Road, for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting stop/frisk/arrest.
Charges were dismissed for Jessica L. Ricker, 220 Park Ave., Church Hill, for failure to appear.